San Antonio Holy Cross 31, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 16
|Sacred Heart
|7
|6
|0
|3
|--
|16
|Holy Cross
|7
|14
|3
|7
|--
|31
First quarter
SH: Austin Kutac 18 pass to Brady Haas (Nick Angerstein kick), 7:21
HC: Gibby Alvarado 10 run (Marco Salas kick), 0:53
Second quarter
SH: Kutac 54 pass to Will Harper (Angerstein kick), 11:18
HC: Rudy Rodriguez 2 run (Salas kick), 3:47
HC: Alvarado 14 pass to Rodriguez (Salas kick), 0:26
Third quarter
HC: Salas 25 field goal, 3:51
Fourth quarter
SH: Angerstein 39 field goal, 10:12
HC: Joshua Ramos 13 run (Salas kick), 1:28
Team stats
|Sacred Heart
|Holy Cross
|First downs
|10
|20
|Yards rushing
|17-66
|27-152
|Yards passing
|136
|195
|Passes
|11-22-2-1
|19-27-1-0
|Punts
|35
|33
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|2-15
|5-50
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Sacred Heart: Austin Kutac 7-41, Korbin Koehne 5-14, Brady Haas 5-11; Holy Cross: Joshua Ramos 17-128-2, Gibby Alvarado 4-12, Rudy Rodriguez 2-10, Marcos Jimenez-cedillo 1-9, Amir Ali 1-1, Joe angel Perez 1-1, Team 1-(-9).
Passing -- Sacred Heart: Kutac 11-22-136-2-1; Holy Cross: Alvarado 19-25-195-1, Rodriguez 0-2-0-0-0.
Receiving -- Sacred Heart: Haas 7-66-1, Harper 3-62-1, Nick Angerstein 1-8; Holy Cross: Tyler Phillips 5-104, Rodriguez 5-40-1, Jimenez-cedillo 3-16, Patrick Ortiz 2-16, Essiah Flores 3-16, Perez 1-3.
