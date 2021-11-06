San Antonio Holy Cross 31, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 16
|Holy Cross
|7
|14
|3
|7
|--
|31
|Sacred Heart
|7
|6
|0
|3
|--
|16
First quarter
SH: Austin Kutac 18 yard pass to Brady Haas (Nick Angerstein kick good) 7:21
HC: 10 yard run (kick good) 0:53
Second quarter
SH: Kutac 54 yard pass to Will Harper (kick blocked) 11:18
HC: 2 yard run (kick good) 3:47
HC: 14 yard pass (kick good) 0:26
Third quarter
HC: 25 yard FG 3:51
Fourth quarter
SH: Angerstein 39 FG 10:12
HC: 13 yard run (kick good) 1:28
Team stats
|Holy Cross
|Sacred Heart
|First downs
|20
|10
|Yards rushing
|27-152
|17-66
|Yards passing
|195
|136
|Passes
|19-27-0
|11-22-1
|Punts
|1-33
|1-35
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|5-50
|2-15
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Sacred Heart: Kutac 7-41, Korbin Koehne 5-14, Haas 5-11;
Passing -- Sacred Heart: Kutac 11-22-136-2-1;
Receiving -- Sacred Heart: Haas 7-66-1, Harper 3-62-1, Angerstein 1-8;
