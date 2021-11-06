San Antonio Holy Cross 31, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 16

Holy Cross71437 -- 31                    
Sacred Heart 7603 -- 16                    

First quarter

SH: Austin Kutac 18 yard pass to Brady Haas (Nick Angerstein kick good) 7:21

HC: 10 yard run (kick good) 0:53

Second quarter

SH: Kutac 54 yard pass to Will Harper (kick blocked) 11:18

HC: 2 yard run (kick good) 3:47

HC: 14 yard pass (kick good) 0:26

Third quarter

HC: 25 yard FG 3:51

Fourth quarter

SH: Angerstein 39 FG 10:12

HC: 13 yard run (kick good) 1:28

Team stats

 Holy CrossSacred Heart
  First downs 20 10
  Yards rushing 27-152  17-66
  Yards passing 195  136
  Passes 19-27-0 11-22-1
  Punts  1-33 1-35
  Fumbles-lost  0-0 2-1
  Penalty-yards  5-50 2-15

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Sacred Heart: Kutac 7-41, Korbin Koehne 5-14, Haas 5-11; 

Passing -- Sacred Heart: Kutac 11-22-136-2-1;

Receiving -- Sacred Heart: Haas 7-66-1, Harper 3-62-1, Angerstein 1-8;

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.