Refugio 59, Santa Maria 13
|Santa Maria
|7
|0
|0
|6
|--
|13
|Refugio
|29
|20
|7
|3
|--
|59
First quarter
R: Eziyah Bland 96 kick off return, Alex Placencia kick good, 11:42
R: Zavien Wills 28 run, Placencia kick good, 7:04
SM: Nathaniel Rodriguez 73 pass to Birdie Castellanos, Castellanos kick good, 5:56
R: Antwaan Gross 6 run, Ethan Perez 2pt conversion good, 4:35
R: Naaji Gadsden 17 run, Placencia kick good, 2:02
Second quarter
R: Ysidro Mascorro 2 run, Placencia kick good, 9:28
R: Gadsden 19 run, kick failed, 5:05
R: Jordan Kelley 47 run, Placencia kick good, 1:22
Third quarter
R: Kelley 51 pass to Gross, Placencia kick good, 5:45
Fourth quarter
R: Placencia 21 FG, 7:09
SM: Rodriguez 7 pass to Castellanos, kick failed, 1:00
Team stats
|Santa Maria
|Refugio
|First downs
|8
|21
|Yards rushing
|18-43
|29-305
|Yards passing
|133
|135
|Passes
|8-19-0
|8-14-0
|Punts
|6-41.17
|0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Penalty-yards
|3-15
|2-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Refugio: Gadsden 10-107; Kelley 4-59, Bland 4-48, Javon Williams 1-4, Dezmon Brown 1-(-1), Nathan Mezz 1-24, Wills 1-28, Mascorro 4-25, Perez 1-3, Gross 1-6, Michael Firova 1-2; Santa Maria: Rodriguez 5-32, PJ Villarreal 4-10, Eric Castellanos 5-3, Albert Villarreal 2-5, Sal Lozoya 1-1
Passing -- Refugio: Kelley 8-13-135, Josh Rodriguez 0-1-0; Santa Maria: Rodriguez 8-19-0
Receiving -- Refugio: Gross 2-82, Firova 3-23, Perez 1-11, Gadsden 2-19; Santa Maria: E. Castellanos 4-114, A. Villarreal 2-4, Jesse Ortiz 1-(-4), Lozoya 1-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.