Refugio 59, Santa Maria 13

Santa Maria  7006 -- 13                    
Refugio 292073 -- 59                    

First quarter

R: Eziyah Bland 96 kick off return, Alex Placencia kick good, 11:42

R: Zavien Wills 28 run, Placencia kick good, 7:04

SM: Nathaniel Rodriguez 73 pass to Birdie Castellanos, Castellanos kick good, 5:56

R: Antwaan Gross 6 run, Ethan Perez 2pt conversion good, 4:35

R: Naaji Gadsden 17 run, Placencia kick good, 2:02

Second quarter

R: Ysidro Mascorro 2 run, Placencia kick good, 9:28

R: Gadsden 19 run, kick failed, 5:05

R: Jordan Kelley 47 run, Placencia kick good, 1:22

Third quarter

R: Kelley 51 pass to Gross, Placencia kick good, 5:45

Fourth quarter

R: Placencia 21 FG, 7:09

SM: Rodriguez 7 pass to Castellanos, kick failed, 1:00

Team stats

 Santa Maria Refugio  
  First downs 8 21
  Yards rushing 18-43  29-305
  Yards passing 133  135
  Passes 8-19-0 8-14-0
  Punts  6-41.17 0
  Fumbles-lost  1-0 3-1
  Penalty-yards  3-15 2-30

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Refugio: Gadsden 10-107; Kelley 4-59, Bland 4-48, Javon Williams 1-4, Dezmon Brown 1-(-1), Nathan Mezz 1-24, Wills 1-28, Mascorro 4-25, Perez 1-3, Gross 1-6, Michael Firova 1-2; Santa Maria: Rodriguez 5-32, PJ Villarreal 4-10, Eric Castellanos 5-3, Albert Villarreal 2-5, Sal Lozoya 1-1

Passing -- Refugio: Kelley 8-13-135, Josh Rodriguez 0-1-0; Santa Maria: Rodriguez 8-19-0

Receiving -- Refugio: Gross 2-82, Firova 3-23, Perez 1-11, Gadsden 2-19; Santa Maria: E. Castellanos 4-114, A. Villarreal 2-4, Jesse Ortiz 1-(-4), Lozoya 1-19.

