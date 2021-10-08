Flatonia 33, Schulenburg 7
|Schulenburg
|0
|7
|0
|0
|--
|7
|Flatonia
|6
|8
|13
|6
|--
|33
First quarter
F: Fidel Venegas 4 run (kick failed), 6:45
Second quarter
F: Venegas 11 run (Venegas run), 10:12
S: Jeremiah Houston 19 run (Misael Cortez kick), 1:23
Third quarter
F: Keyshaun Green 55 fumble return (Joaquin Vazquez kick), 10:00
F: Jaidyn Guyton 55 pass from Venegas (kick failed), 7:26
Fourth quarter
F: Venegas 4 run (run failed), 1:49
Team stats
|Schulenburg
|Flatonia
|First downs
|12
|14
|Yards rushing
|40-201
|32-103
|Yards passing
|24
|112
|Passes
|3-12-0-1
|10-15-1-1
|Punts
|32
|48
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalty-yards
|9-109
|7-48
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Schulenburg: Tyler Ryba 14-88, Desmond Lewis 12-72, Jeremiah Houston 10-36-1, Kenny King 2-4, Keisean Johnson 2-1; Flatonia: Fidel Venegas 12-68-3, Aiden Gonzales 7-28, Jaidyn Guyton 8-16, Keyshaun Green 2-0, Team 3-(-9).
Passing -- Schulenburg: Ryba 3-12-24-0-1; Flatonia: Venegas 10-15-112-1-1.
Receiving -- Schulenburg: Hayden Schulz 1-19, Lewis 1-3, Keanu Anthony 1-2; Flatonia: Guyton 1-45-1, Alex Hernandez 4-25, Green 2-23, Gonzales 2-12, Angel Netro 1-7.
