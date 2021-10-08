Flatonia 33, Schulenburg 7

Schulenburg  0  0   -- 7                     
Flatonia  6 13  -- 33                     

First quarter

F: Fidel Venegas 4 run (kick failed), 6:45

Second quarter

F: Venegas 11 run (Venegas run), 10:12

S: Jeremiah Houston 19 run (Misael Cortez kick), 1:23

Third quarter

F: Keyshaun Green 55 fumble return (Joaquin Vazquez kick), 10:00

F: Jaidyn Guyton 55 pass from Venegas (kick failed), 7:26

Fourth quarter

F: Venegas 4 run (run failed), 1:49

Team stats

 Schulenburg Flatonia  
  First downs 12 14
  Yards rushing 40-201  32-103
  Yards passing 24  112
  Passes 3-12-0-1 10-15-1-1
  Punts  32 48
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  2-0
  Penalty-yards  9-109 7-48

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Schulenburg: Tyler Ryba 14-88, Desmond Lewis 12-72, Jeremiah Houston 10-36-1, Kenny King 2-4, Keisean Johnson 2-1; Flatonia: Fidel Venegas 12-68-3, Aiden Gonzales 7-28, Jaidyn Guyton 8-16, Keyshaun Green 2-0, Team 3-(-9).

Passing -- Schulenburg: Ryba 3-12-24-0-1; Flatonia: Venegas 10-15-112-1-1.

Receiving -- Schulenburg: Hayden Schulz 1-19, Lewis 1-3, Keanu Anthony 1-2; Flatonia: Guyton 1-45-1, Alex Hernandez 4-25, Green 2-23, Gonzales 2-12, Angel Netro 1-7.

