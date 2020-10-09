Ganado 28, Schulenburg 21
|Schulenburg
|0
|7
|0
|14
|--
|21
|Ganado
|7
|0
|0
|21
|--
|28
First quarter
Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 5 run, (Giovanny Avalos kick), 4:17
Second quarter
Schulenburg: Brett Janecek 3 run, (Isaias Lara kick), 11:22
Fourth quarter
Ganado: Riley Hurt blocked field goal return, (Avalos kick), 11:44
Ganado: Bures-Guerrero 24 run, (Avalos kick), 8:12
Schulenburg: Desmond Lewis 1 run, (Lara kick), 5:51
Schulenburg: Kenny King 4 run, (32 pass from Janecek, (Lara kick)
Ganado: Bures-Guerrero 4 run, (Avalos kick), 2:09
Team stats
|visiting team
|home team
|First downs
|14
|9
|Yards rushing
|38-174
|xx-xx
|Yards passing
|100
|xxx
|Passes
|9-25-1-0
|7-14-0-0
|Punts
|5.33
|3.34
|Fumbles-lost
|3-2
|3-2
|Penalty-yards
|2-10
|3-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero, 22-124, Corbin Teague, 6-9, Manny Calderon, 1-7; Schulenburg: Keiseasn Johnson, 8-45, Desmond Lewis, 13-45, Kenny King, 3-37, Brett Janecek, 9-26, Jeremiah Houston, 4-19, T.J. Speed, 1-2;
Passing -- Ganado: Bures-Guerrero, 7-14-124-0-0; Schulenburg: Janacek, 9-26-100-0-1;
Receiving -- Ganado: Riley Hurt, 4-68, Logan RIojas, 3-33; Schulenburg: King, 3-41, Kenny Schramek, 3-25, Lewis, 1-18, Johnson, 2-16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.