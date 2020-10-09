Ganado 28, Schulenburg 21

Schulenburg07014 -- 21                    
Ganado 70021 -- 28                    

First quarter

Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 5 run, (Giovanny Avalos kick), 4:17

Second quarter

Schulenburg: Brett Janecek 3 run, (Isaias Lara kick), 11:22

Fourth quarter

Ganado: Riley Hurt blocked field goal return, (Avalos kick), 11:44

Ganado: Bures-Guerrero 24 run, (Avalos kick), 8:12

Schulenburg: Desmond Lewis 1 run, (Lara kick), 5:51

Schulenburg: Kenny King 4 run, (32 pass from Janecek, (Lara kick)

Ganado: Bures-Guerrero 4 run, (Avalos kick), 2:09

Team stats

 visiting team home team  
  First downs 14 9
  Yards rushing 38-174  xx-xx
  Yards passing 100  xxx
  Passes 9-25-1-0 7-14-0-0
  Punts  5.33 3.34
  Fumbles-lost  3-2  3-2
  Penalty-yards  2-10 3-30

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero, 22-124, Corbin Teague, 6-9, Manny Calderon, 1-7; Schulenburg: Keiseasn Johnson, 8-45, Desmond Lewis, 13-45, Kenny King, 3-37, Brett Janecek, 9-26, Jeremiah Houston, 4-19, T.J. Speed, 1-2;

Passing -- Ganado: Bures-Guerrero, 7-14-124-0-0; Schulenburg: Janacek, 9-26-100-0-1;

Receiving -- Ganado: Riley Hurt, 4-68, Logan RIojas, 3-33; Schulenburg: King, 3-41, Kenny Schramek, 3-25, Lewis, 1-18, Johnson, 2-16

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.