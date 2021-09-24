Hallettsville 40, Schulenburg 7
|Hallettsville
|0
|14
|19
|7
|--
|40
|Schulenburg
|7
|0
|0
|0
|--
|7
First quarter
S: Desmond Lewis 2 run (Michael Cortez kick), 6:19
Second quarter
H: Cam'ron Alamilla 76 run (Chase Janak kick), 10:08
H: Price Pruett 9 run (Janak kick), 5:05
Third quarter
H: Pruett 6 run (kick failed), 10:42
H: Brandt Trlicek 39 pass from Trace Patek (kick failed), 7:02
H: Pruett 5 run (Janak kick), 0:33
Fourth quarter
H: Patek 1 run, Janak kick good, 7:40
