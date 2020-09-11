Schulenburg 28, Yorktown 7
|Schulenburg
|7
|7
|7
|7
|--
|28
|Yorktown
|7
|0
|0
|0
|--
|7
First quarter
Y: Kalen Barefield 28 pass from Drew Alexander, Andres Archuleta kick good, 8:10
S: Kenny King 59 run, Isias Lara kick good, 7:45
Second quarter
S: King 18 pass from Brett Janacek, Lara kick good, 7:55
Third quarter
S: Keisean Johnson 15 run, Lara kick good, 6:04
Fourth quarter
S: Johnson 13 run, Lara kick good, 11:12
Team stats
|Yorktown
|Schulenburg
|First downs
|11
|21
|Yards rushing
|23-(-5)
|41-292
|Yards passing
|198
|88
|Passes
|15-28-2
|5-14-1
|Punts
|5-30
|2-25
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|4-3
|Penalty-yards
|8-40
|7-65
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yorktown: Barefield 6-9; Schulenburg: King 4-74-1, Desmond Lewis 11-71
Passing -- Yorktown: Alexander 15-28-198-1-2; Schulenburg: Janacek 4-13-57-1-1
Receiving -- Yorktown: Barefield 5-94-1; Schulenburg: Jayson Schafer 2-36
