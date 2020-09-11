Football stats

Schulenburg 28, Yorktown 7

Schulenburg7777 -- 28                    
Yorktown7000 -- 7                    

First quarter

Y: Kalen Barefield 28 pass from Drew Alexander, Andres Archuleta kick good, 8:10

S: Kenny King 59 run, Isias Lara kick good, 7:45

Second quarter

S: King 18 pass from Brett Janacek, Lara kick good, 7:55

Third quarter

S: Keisean Johnson 15 run, Lara kick good, 6:04

Fourth quarter

S: Johnson 13 run, Lara kick good, 11:12

Team stats

 YorktownSchulenburg
  First downs 11 21
  Yards rushing 23-(-5)  41-292
  Yards passing 198 88
  Passes 15-28-2 5-14-1
  Punts  5-30 2-25
  Fumbles-lost  1-1 4-3
  Penalty-yards 8-40 7-65

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Yorktown: Barefield 6-9; Schulenburg: King 4-74-1, Desmond Lewis 11-71

Passing -- Yorktown: Alexander 15-28-198-1-2; Schulenburg: Janacek 4-13-57-1-1

Receiving -- Yorktown: Barefield 5-94-1; Schulenburg: Jayson Schafer 2-36

