Shiner 55, Hallettsville 20 

Shiner28 13  7   -- 55                     
Hallettsville  12  -- 20                     

First Quarter 

S - Tyler Palmer 2 run (Connor Winkenwerder kick), 9:53

H - Jonathon Brooks 70 run (kick failed), 9:34

S - Zane Rhodes (C. Winkenwerder kick), 8:28

S - Donyai Taylor 14 run, (C. Winkenwerder), 6:43

H - Jonathon Brooks 6 run (run failed). 5:31

S - Tyler Palmer 3 run (C. Winkenwerder kick), 0:30

Second Quarter 

S - Donyai Taylor 10 run (C. Winkenwerder kick), 7:58

Third Quarter 

S - Dalton Brooks 61 run (C. Winkenwerder kick), 6:24

S - Donyai Taylor 11 run (kick failed), 0:46

H - Jonathon Brooks 4 run (Brooks run), 0:14

Fourth Quarter 

S - Donyai Taylor 76 interception return C. Winkenwerder kick), 7:19

 

Team stats

 Shiner Hallettsville
  First downs 16 10
  Yards rushing 45-435  13-104
  Yards passing 42  184
  Passes
 2-3-0
 6-15-1
  Punts  0-0 4-114
  Fumbles-lost  3-3  4-3
  Penalty-yards  12-75 4-30

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Shiner: Donyai Taylor 11-156, 4 TDs; Doug Brooks 6-98; Dalton Brooks 3-70, 1 TD; Zane Rhodes 8-91, 1 TD; Trevor Haynes 4-78; Tyler Palmer 6-15, 2 TD. 

Passing -- Shiner: Tyler Palmer 2-3, 42 yards; Hallettsville: Lane Linhart 6-15, 184 yards. 

Receiving -- Shiner: Jared Shimek 1-27; 

