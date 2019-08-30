Shiner 55, Hallettsville 20
|Shiner
|28
|7
|13
|7
|--
|55
|Hallettsville
|12
|0
|8
|0
|--
|20
First Quarter
S - Tyler Palmer 2 run (Connor Winkenwerder kick), 9:53
H - Jonathon Brooks 70 run (kick failed), 9:34
S - Zane Rhodes (C. Winkenwerder kick), 8:28
S - Donyai Taylor 14 run, (C. Winkenwerder), 6:43
H - Jonathon Brooks 6 run (run failed). 5:31
S - Tyler Palmer 3 run (C. Winkenwerder kick), 0:30
Second Quarter
S - Donyai Taylor 10 run (C. Winkenwerder kick), 7:58
Third Quarter
S - Dalton Brooks 61 run (C. Winkenwerder kick), 6:24
S - Donyai Taylor 11 run (kick failed), 0:46
H - Jonathon Brooks 4 run (Brooks run), 0:14
Fourth Quarter
S - Donyai Taylor 76 interception return C. Winkenwerder kick), 7:19
Team stats
|Shiner
|Hallettsville
|First downs
|16
|10
|Yards rushing
|45-435
|13-104
|Yards passing
|42
|184
|Passes
|6-15-1
|Punts
|0-0
|4-114
|Fumbles-lost
|3-3
|4-3
|Penalty-yards
|12-75
|4-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Donyai Taylor 11-156, 4 TDs; Doug Brooks 6-98; Dalton Brooks 3-70, 1 TD; Zane Rhodes 8-91, 1 TD; Trevor Haynes 4-78; Tyler Palmer 6-15, 2 TD.
Passing -- Shiner: Tyler Palmer 2-3, 42 yards; Hallettsville: Lane Linhart 6-15, 184 yards.
Receiving -- Shiner: Jared Shimek 1-27;
