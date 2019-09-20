Shiner 52, Tidehaven 0
|Shiner
|21
|10
|7
|14
|--
|52
|Tidehaven
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
S: Donyai Taylor 18 run (Connor Winkenwerder kick good), 8:44
S: Taylor 42 run (C. Winkenwerder kick good), 4:16
S: Tyler Palmer 61 pass to Cole Patek (C. Winkenwerder kick good), 0:40
Second quarter
S: Donyai Taylor 51 run (C. Winkenwerder kick good), 3:58
S: C. Winkenwerder 45 FG, 0:00
Third quarter
S: Palmer 44 pass to Cross Rankin (C. Winkenwerder kick good), 6:05
Fourth quarter
S: Palmer 36 pass to Devin Lehnert (C. Winkenwerder kick good), 11:12
S: Cash Shows 2 run (C. Winkenwerder kick good), 4:46
Team stats
|Shiner
|Tidehaven
|First downs
|18
|13
|Yards rushing
|29-342
|47-109
|Yards passing
|144
|19
|Passes
|4-5-0-3
|2-8-0-0
|Punts
|0-0
|5-179
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1-
|3-1
|Penalty-yards
|6-65
|4-40
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Donyai Taylor, 7-162-3; Devin Lehnert, 1-18; Tyler Palmer, 5-18; Noah Nevlud, 3-25; Doug Brooks, 4-32; Cash Shows, 2-12-1; Dalton Brooks, 4-56; Zan Rhodes, 3-19. Tidehaven: Blake Garcia, 21-21; Jose Martinez, 21-78; Alex Hernandez, 1-1; Logan Johnson, 4-9
Passing -- Shiner: Tyler Palmer, 4-5-0-3-144. Tidehaven: Blake Garcia 2-80-0-19.
Receiving -- Shiner: Cole Patek, 1-61-1; Trevor Haynes, 1-3; Cross Rankin, 1-44-1; Devin Lehnert, 1-36-1. Tidehaven: Mason Perales, 2-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.