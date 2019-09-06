Football stats

St. Joseph 33, St. Paul 14

Shiner St. Paul0  0   -- 14                     
St. Joseph20  -- 33                     

First quarter

St. Paul -Zak Johnson 10 yard run. (Sam Benes kick) 1:28

St. Joseph- KeAon Griffin 85 yard return (Robbie Alcasabas Kick) 1:13

Second quarter

St. Paul- Johnson 6 yard run (Benes Kick) 4:07

Third quarter

St. Joseph-J’Den Miller 2 yard run. (Alcasabas kick) 9:45

St. Joseph-Griffin 66 yard run (Kick fail) 2:45

St. Joseph-Miller 1 yard run. (Alcasabas kick) 2:22

Fourth quarter

St. Joseph-Griffin 5 yard run. (2pt fail) 9:11

Team stats

 St. Paul St. Joseph 
  First downs 18 5
  Yards rushing 61-272  16-149
  Yards passing 24  48
  Passes
 2-9-2
 2-5-0
  Punts  0 32
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  1-1
  Penalty-yards  2-20 7-60

Individual Statistics

Passing -- St. Joseph: J’Den Miller 2-5-48; St. Paul: Kai Giese 2-9-48-2int

Rushing -- St. Joseph: KeAon Griffin 6-78-2td, J'Den Miller 5-31-2td, Quincy Johnson 4-40; St. Paul: Noah Boedeker 17-68, Zak Johnson 35-144-2td

Receiving -- St. Joseph: Quincy Johnson 1-39

