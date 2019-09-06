St. Joseph 33, St. Paul 14
|Shiner St. Paul
|7
|7
|0
|0
|--
|14
|St. Joseph
|7
|0
|20
|6
|--
|33
First quarter
St. Paul -Zak Johnson 10 yard run. (Sam Benes kick) 1:28
St. Joseph- KeAon Griffin 85 yard return (Robbie Alcasabas Kick) 1:13
Second quarter
St. Paul- Johnson 6 yard run (Benes Kick) 4:07
Third quarter
St. Joseph-J’Den Miller 2 yard run. (Alcasabas kick) 9:45
St. Joseph-Griffin 66 yard run (Kick fail) 2:45
St. Joseph-Miller 1 yard run. (Alcasabas kick) 2:22
Fourth quarter
St. Joseph-Griffin 5 yard run. (2pt fail) 9:11
Team stats
|St. Paul
|St. Joseph
|First downs
|18
|5
|Yards rushing
|61-272
|16-149
|Yards passing
|24
|48
|Passes
|2-5-0
|Punts
|0
|32
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|2-20
|7-60
Individual Statistics
Passing -- St. Joseph: J’Den Miller 2-5-48; St. Paul: Kai Giese 2-9-48-2int
Rushing -- St. Joseph: KeAon Griffin 6-78-2td, J'Den Miller 5-31-2td, Quincy Johnson 4-40; St. Paul: Noah Boedeker 17-68, Zak Johnson 35-144-2td
Receiving -- St. Joseph: Quincy Johnson 1-39
