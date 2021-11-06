Shiner St. Paul 53, CC John Paul II 14
|St. Paul
|6
|14
|19
|14
|--
|53
|John Paul II
|0
|7
|0
|7
|--
|14
First quarter
SP: Zak Johnson 26 run (kick failed) 4:00
Second quarter
JP: Lane Golla 32 pass to Tayler Rammel (Caleb Frisenhahn kick good) 11:04
SP: Jacob Wachsmuth 41 pass to Kade Leist (Johnson 2pt conversion good) 4:38
SP: Johnson 14 run (kick failed) 2:07
Third quarter
SP: Johnson 1 run (kick failed) 10:03
SP: Johnson 61 run (Trent Brown kick good) 7:00
SP: Noah Boedeker 5 run (kick failed) 0:12
Fourth quarter
SP Boedeker 57 punt return (Brown to Nate Boedeker 2pt conversion good) 10:00
JP: Golla 43 run (Frisenhahn kick good) 2:16
SP: Zane Barta 44 run (2pt conversion failed) 0:00
Team stats
|St. Paul
|John Paul II
|First downs
|18
|12
|Yards rushing
|24-339
|31-157
|Yards passing
|161
|82
|Passes
|9-12-0
|10-18-0
|Punts
| 0-0
|6-192
|Fumbles-lost
| 1-1
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
| 3-30
|5-50
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- St. Paul: Johnson 13-215-4, Noah Boedeker 7-60-1, Barta 1-44-1, Wachsmuth 1-9, Nate Boedeker 1-3, Brayden Slaughter 1-8; CC John Paul II: Golla 14-84-1, Luke Martinez 7-34, Evan Carrosquilla 7-32, Rammel 1-11;
Passing -- St. Paul: Wachsmuth 9-12-161-1-0; CCJPII: Golla 9-16-82-1-0, Rammel 1-2-0-0-0;
Receiving -- St. Paul: Leist 3-78-1, Noah Boedeker 2-35, Johnson 3-41, Brown 1-7; CCJPII: Rammel 4-57-1, Sean Hinch 3-17, Martinez 1-5, Carrosquilla 1-4, Golla 1-0;
