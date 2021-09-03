Cypress Christian 40, Shiner St. Paul 20

Shiner St. Paul  14 0  6   -- 20                     
Cypress Christian  7 20  -- 40                     

First quarter

CC: Jackson Owen 59 run (Owen Witschonke kick), 1:26

Second quarter

SP: Zak Johnson 1 run (2pt failed), 8:02

CC: Cody Andrus 4 run (Witschonke kick), 3:04

SP: Johnson 1 run (Johnson run), 0:00

Third quarter

CC: Max Landrum 45 run (Witschonke kick), 10:41

CC: Landrum 9 run (Witschonke kick), 8:51

CC: Landrum 39 pass to Owen (Witschonke kick failed), 3:27

Fourth quarter

SP: Noah Boedeker 1 run (2pt failed), 10:38

CC: Landrum 38 pass to Matthew McClellan (kick failed), 0:15

Team stats

 St. Paul Cypress Christian  
  First downs 17 16
  Yards rushing 63-314  32-268
  Yards passing 15  79
  Passes 1-7-0-1 3-6-2-0
  Punts  0 34
  Fumbles-lost  3-3  1-1
  Penalty-yards  6-45 4-25

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- St. Paul: Zak Johnson 36-168-2, Noah Boedeker 17-93-1, Sean Humes 5-45, Nate Boedeker 3-8; Cypress Christian: Max Landrum 10-96-2, Cody Andrus 16-91-1, Jackson Owen 3-73-1, Grayson Beckman 3-8.

Passing -- St. Paul: Jacob Wachsmuth 1-6-15-0-1, Johnson 0-1-0-0-0; Cypress Christian: Landrum 3-6-79-1-0.

Receiving -- St. Paul: Noah Boedeker 1-15; Cypress Christian: Matthew McClellan 2-42-1, Owen 1-37-1.

