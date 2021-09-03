Cypress Christian 40, Shiner St. Paul 20
|Shiner St. Paul
|0
|14
|0
|6
|--
|20
|Cypress Christian
|7
|7
|20
|6
|--
|40
First quarter
CC: Jackson Owen 59 run (Owen Witschonke kick), 1:26
Second quarter
SP: Zak Johnson 1 run (2pt failed), 8:02
CC: Cody Andrus 4 run (Witschonke kick), 3:04
SP: Johnson 1 run (Johnson run), 0:00
Third quarter
CC: Max Landrum 45 run (Witschonke kick), 10:41
CC: Landrum 9 run (Witschonke kick), 8:51
CC: Landrum 39 pass to Owen (Witschonke kick failed), 3:27
Fourth quarter
SP: Noah Boedeker 1 run (2pt failed), 10:38
CC: Landrum 38 pass to Matthew McClellan (kick failed), 0:15
Team stats
|St. Paul
|Cypress Christian
|First downs
|17
|16
|Yards rushing
|63-314
|32-268
|Yards passing
|15
|79
|Passes
|1-7-0-1
|3-6-2-0
|Punts
|0
|34
|Fumbles-lost
|3-3
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|6-45
|4-25
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- St. Paul: Zak Johnson 36-168-2, Noah Boedeker 17-93-1, Sean Humes 5-45, Nate Boedeker 3-8; Cypress Christian: Max Landrum 10-96-2, Cody Andrus 16-91-1, Jackson Owen 3-73-1, Grayson Beckman 3-8.
Passing -- St. Paul: Jacob Wachsmuth 1-6-15-0-1, Johnson 0-1-0-0-0; Cypress Christian: Landrum 3-6-79-1-0.
Receiving -- St. Paul: Noah Boedeker 1-15; Cypress Christian: Matthew McClellan 2-42-1, Owen 1-37-1.
