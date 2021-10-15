Shiner St. Paul 47, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 20
|Sacred Heart
|6
|6
|0
|8
|--
|20
|St. Paul
|6
|13
|21
|7
|--
|47
First quarter
SH: Korbin Koehne 47 run (Nick Angerstein kick failed), 3:52
SP: Noah Boedeker 27 run (Zak Johnson run failed), 1:41
Second quarter
SP: Johnson 4 run (Trent Brown kick), 10:14
SH: Austin Kutac 1 run (Kutac pass failed), 8:28
SP: Johnson 1 run (Jacob Wachsmuth pass failed), 0:25
Third quarter
SP: Johnson 4 run (Brown kick), 10:39
SP: Johnson 53 run (Brown kick), 8:00
SP: Johnson 4 run (Brown kick), 3:22
Fourth quarter
SP: Boedeker 35 run (Brown kick), 6:39
SH: Angerstein 2 run (Kutac pass to Will Harper), 4:48
Team stats
|Sacred Heart
|St. Paul
|First downs
|10
|16
|Yards rushing
|27-247
|43-477
|Yards passing
|70
|28
|Passes
|8-22-0-1
|2-3-0-0
|Punts
|33
|27
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalty-yards
|4-41
|11-85
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- St. Paul: Zak Johnson 18-200-5, Noah Boedeker 18-278-2, Nate Boedeker 2-11, Jacob Wachsmuth 2-(-11), Brayden Slaughter 1-(-3), Holden Jacobs 1-(-1), Gus Collins 1-3; Sacred Heart: Korbin Koehne 16-212-1, Austin Kutac 10-33-1, Nick Angerstein 1-2-1.
Passing -- St. Paul: Wachsmuth 2-3-28-0-0; Sacred Heart: Kutac 8-22-70-0-1.
Receiving -- St. Paul: Johnson 1-20, Trent Brown 1-8; Sacred Heart: Brady Haas 5-47, Angerstein 2-34, Will Harper 1-(-11).
