Shiner St. Paul 47, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 20

Sacred Heart  0  8   -- 20                     
St. Paul  6 13 21  -- 47                     

First quarter

SH: Korbin Koehne 47 run (Nick Angerstein kick failed), 3:52

SP: Noah Boedeker 27 run (Zak Johnson run failed), 1:41

Second quarter

SP: Johnson 4 run (Trent Brown kick), 10:14

SH: Austin Kutac 1 run (Kutac pass failed), 8:28

SP: Johnson 1 run (Jacob Wachsmuth pass failed), 0:25

Third quarter

SP: Johnson 4 run (Brown kick), 10:39

SP: Johnson 53 run (Brown kick), 8:00

SP: Johnson 4 run (Brown kick), 3:22

Fourth quarter

SP: Boedeker 35 run (Brown kick), 6:39

SH: Angerstein 2 run (Kutac pass to Will Harper), 4:48

Team stats

 Sacred Heart St. Paul  
  First downs 10 16
  Yards rushing 27-247  43-477
  Yards passing 70  28
  Passes 8-22-0-1 2-3-0-0
  Punts  33 27
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  2-0
  Penalty-yards  4-4111-85

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- St. Paul: Zak Johnson 18-200-5, Noah Boedeker 18-278-2, Nate Boedeker 2-11, Jacob Wachsmuth 2-(-11), Brayden Slaughter 1-(-3), Holden Jacobs 1-(-1), Gus Collins 1-3; Sacred Heart: Korbin Koehne 16-212-1, Austin Kutac 10-33-1, Nick Angerstein 1-2-1.

Passing -- St. Paul: Wachsmuth 2-3-28-0-0; Sacred Heart: Kutac 8-22-70-0-1.

Receiving -- St. Paul: Johnson 1-20, Trent Brown 1-8; Sacred Heart: Brady Haas 5-47, Angerstein 2-34, Will Harper 1-(-11).

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.