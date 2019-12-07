Football stats

Shiner St. Paul 20, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 16

Sacred Heart6   -- 16                     
St. Paul7013 -- 20                     

First Quarter

SH: Lane Leopold 1 run (Joshua Steffek kick), 7:15

SP: Zakery Johnson 2 run (Samuel Benes kick), 3:54

Second Quarter

SH: Steffek 23-yard field goal, 11:17

Fourth Quarter

SP: Johnson 1 run (Benes kick)

SH: Leopold 41 pass from Austin Kutac (kick failed), 7:16

SP: Johnson 1 run (pass failed), 1:08

 

 

Team stats

 Sacred Heart St. Paul 
  First downs 11 17
  Yards rushing112  250
  Yards passing 134  69
  Passes
5-13-1
 4-7-1
  Punts  1-16 0-0
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  1-1
  Penalty-yards 1-5   4-45

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Sacred Heart: Lane Leopold 13-48; Austin Kutac 7-31; Korbin Koehne 5-28. St.

Paul: Kai Giese 17-33; Zakery Johnson 19-91; Noah Boedecker 3-14; Carson Reese 4-12.

Passing — Sacred Heart: Austin Kutac 5-13-1. St. Paul: Kai Giese 2-3; Zakery Johnson 2-4-1

Receiving — Sacred Heart: Trenton Kraatz 1-28; Lane Leopold 1-41; William Harper 1-49. St.

Paul: Zakery Johnson 1-16; Atley Pilat 1-30.

 

