Shiner St. Paul 20, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 16
|Sacred Heart
|7
|3
|0
|6
|--
|16
|St. Paul
|7
|0
|0
|13
|--
|20
First Quarter
SH: Lane Leopold 1 run (Joshua Steffek kick), 7:15
SP: Zakery Johnson 2 run (Samuel Benes kick), 3:54
Second Quarter
SH: Steffek 23-yard field goal, 11:17
Fourth Quarter
SP: Johnson 1 run (Benes kick)
SH: Leopold 41 pass from Austin Kutac (kick failed), 7:16
SP: Johnson 1 run (pass failed), 1:08
Team stats
|Sacred Heart
|St. Paul
|First downs
|11
|17
|Yards rushing
|112
|250
|Yards passing
|134
|69
|Passes
|4-7-1
|Punts
|1-16
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|1-5
|4-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Sacred Heart: Lane Leopold 13-48; Austin Kutac 7-31; Korbin Koehne 5-28. St.
Paul: Kai Giese 17-33; Zakery Johnson 19-91; Noah Boedecker 3-14; Carson Reese 4-12.
Passing — Sacred Heart: Austin Kutac 5-13-1. St. Paul: Kai Giese 2-3; Zakery Johnson 2-4-1
Receiving — Sacred Heart: Trenton Kraatz 1-28; Lane Leopold 1-41; William Harper 1-49. St.
Paul: Zakery Johnson 1-16; Atley Pilat 1-30.
