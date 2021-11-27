Shiner St. Paul 42, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 15

St. Paul71414  7 -- 42                    
Sacred Heart0078 -- 15                    

First quarter

SP: Zak Johnson 1 run (Trent Brown kick) 3:58

Second quarter

SP: Johnson 58 run (Brown kick) 7:39

SP: Johnson 4 run (Brown kick) 1:24

Third quarter

SH: Austin Kutac 19 pass to Michael Koeth (Nick Angerstein kick) 10:41

SP: Johnson 43 run (Brown kick) 6:29

SP: Boedeker 20 run (Brown kick) 1:25

Fourth quarter

SP: Johnson 1 run (Brown kick) 6:41

SH: Kutac 32 pass to Angerstein (Korbin Koehne 2pt conversion) 0:56

Team stats

 St. Paul Sacred Heart
  First downs 25 11
  Yards rushing 51-395  24-152
  Yards passing 12  107
  Passes 2-6-0-0 7-19-2-1
  Punts  41
 34.3
  Fumbles-lost  0-0
  3-3
  Penalty-yards  3-35
 6-45

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- St. Paul: Zak Johnson 34-235-5, Noah Boedeker 10-107-1, Matthew Wagner 2-16, Sean Humes 2-13, Blaine Humes 1-10, Jacob Wachsmuth 1-7, John Bonorden 1-7; Sacred Heart: Austin Kutac 10-75, Korbin Koehne 11-50, Brady Haas 3-27.

Passing -- St. Paul: Wachsmuth 2-6-12-0-0; Sacred Heart: Kutac 7-19-107-2-1.

Receiving -- St. Paul: Boedeker 1-6, Kade Leist 1-6; Sacred Heart: Nic Angerstein 3-69-1, Michael Koeth 1-19-1, Haas 2-16, Klayton Chance 1-3.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.