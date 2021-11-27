Shiner St. Paul 42, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 15
|St. Paul
|7
|14
|14
|7
|--
|42
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|7
|8
|--
|15
First quarter
SP: Zak Johnson 1 run (Trent Brown kick) 3:58
Second quarter
SP: Johnson 58 run (Brown kick) 7:39
SP: Johnson 4 run (Brown kick) 1:24
Third quarter
SH: Austin Kutac 19 pass to Michael Koeth (Nick Angerstein kick) 10:41
SP: Johnson 43 run (Brown kick) 6:29
SP: Boedeker 20 run (Brown kick) 1:25
Fourth quarter
SP: Johnson 1 run (Brown kick) 6:41
SH: Kutac 32 pass to Angerstein (Korbin Koehne 2pt conversion) 0:56
Team stats
|St. Paul
|Sacred Heart
|First downs
|25
|11
|Yards rushing
|51-395
|24-152
|Yards passing
|12
|107
|Passes
|2-6-0-0
|7-19-2-1
|Punts
| 41
|34.3
|Fumbles-lost
| 0-0
|3-3
|Penalty-yards
| 3-35
|6-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- St. Paul: Zak Johnson 34-235-5, Noah Boedeker 10-107-1, Matthew Wagner 2-16, Sean Humes 2-13, Blaine Humes 1-10, Jacob Wachsmuth 1-7, John Bonorden 1-7; Sacred Heart: Austin Kutac 10-75, Korbin Koehne 11-50, Brady Haas 3-27.
Passing -- St. Paul: Wachsmuth 2-6-12-0-0; Sacred Heart: Kutac 7-19-107-2-1.
Receiving -- St. Paul: Boedeker 1-6, Kade Leist 1-6; Sacred Heart: Nic Angerstein 3-69-1, Michael Koeth 1-19-1, Haas 2-16, Klayton Chance 1-3.
