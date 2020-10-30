St. Paul 35, Sacred Heart 14
|Sacred Heart
|0
|7
|0
|7
|--
|14
|St. Paul
|7
|21
|0
|7
|--
|35
First quarter
SP: Zak Johnson 4 run, (Sam Benes kick), 8:19
Second quarter
SH: Austin Kutac 3 run, (Nick Angerstein kick), 11:19
SP: Johnson 2 run, (Benes kick), 7:42
Third quarter
SP: Johnson run, (Benes kick), 3:42
SP: Cade Davis 2 pass from Giese, (Benes kick), 0:18
Fourth quarter
SH: Kutac 2 run, (Angerstein kick), 11:55
SP: Johnson 8 run, (Benes kick), 3:24
Team stats
|Sacred Heart
|St. Paul
|First downs
|12
|18
|Yards rushing
|33-57
|34-292
|Yards passing
|99
|57
|Passes
|11-16-0-0
|3-5-1-0
|Punts
|3.1
|2.30
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|5-40
|10-105
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- SP: Johnson 4 run, 18-122, Nunez, 6-109, Giese, 8-51, Barta, 2-10; SH: Hoehne, 8-42, Harper, 5-14, Angerstein, 5-6, Kutac, 15- (-5);
Passing -- SP: Giese, 3-5-57-1-0; SH: Kutac, 11-15-99-0-0;
Receiving -- SP: Johnson, 1-38, Boedeker, 1-17; SH: Angerstein, 7-58, Budau, 2-16, Cates, 1-16, Kraatz, 1-9;
