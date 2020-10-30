St. Paul 35, Sacred Heart 14

Sacred Heart0707 -- 14                    
St. Paul 72107 -- 35                    

First quarter

SP: Zak Johnson 4 run, (Sam Benes kick), 8:19

Second quarter

SH: Austin Kutac 3 run, (Nick Angerstein kick), 11:19

SP: Johnson 2 run, (Benes kick), 7:42

Third quarter

SP: Johnson  run, (Benes kick), 3:42

SP: Cade Davis 2 pass from Giese, (Benes kick), 0:18

Fourth quarter

SH: Kutac 2 run, (Angerstein kick), 11:55

SP: Johnson 8 run, (Benes kick), 3:24

Team stats

 Sacred HeartSt. Paul
  First downs 12 18
  Yards rushing 33-57  34-292
  Yards passing 99  57
  Passes 11-16-0-0 3-5-1-0
  Punts  3.1 2.30
  Fumbles-lost  3-1  1-1
  Penalty-yards  5-40 10-105

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- SP: Johnson 4 run, 18-122, Nunez, 6-109, Giese, 8-51, Barta, 2-10; SH: Hoehne, 8-42, Harper, 5-14, Angerstein, 5-6, Kutac, 15- (-5);

Passing -- SP: Giese, 3-5-57-1-0; SH: Kutac, 11-15-99-0-0;

Receiving -- SP: Johnson, 1-38, Boedeker, 1-17; SH: Angerstein, 7-58, Budau, 2-16, Cates, 1-16, Kraatz, 1-9;

