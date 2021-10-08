Shiner St. Paul 24, Holy Cross 22
|St. Paul
|8
|8
|0
|8
|--
|24
|Holy Cross
|8
|8
|6
|0
|--
|2
First quarter
HC: Joe Angel Perez 12 run (2pt good), 6:59
SP: Zak Johnson 1 run (Johnson run), 0:36
Second quarter
SP: Nate Boedeker 22 run (Noah Boedeker run), 7:29
HC: Perez 17 run (2pt good), 1:00
Third quarter
HC: Perez 3 run (2pt no good), 4:03
Fourth quarter
SP: Johnson 59 run (Johnson run), 10:51
Team stats
|St. Paul
|Holy Cross
|First downs
|14
|16
|Yards rushing
|41-243
|30-139
|Yards passing
|5
|99
|Passes
|1-4-0-0
|11-16-0-1
|Punts
|0
|33.5
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|5-37
|10-78
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- St. Paul: Zak Johnson 26-145-2, Noah Boedeker 10-57, Nate Boedeker 5-41-1; Holy Cross: Joe Angel Perez 22-82-3, Rudy Rodriguez 5-37, Gilbert Alvarado 3-20.
Passing -- St. Paul: Jacob Wachsmuth 1-3-5-0-0, Johnson 0-1-0-0-0; Holy Cross: Alvarado 9-14-80-1-0, Rodriguez 2-2-19-0-0.
Receiving -- St. Paul: Noah Boedeker 1-5; Holy Cross: Tye Phillips 3-30, Rodriguez 2-19, Marcos Jimenez-Cedillo 2-16, Perez 2-15, Essiah Flores 1-13, Patrick Ortiz 1-6.
