Shiner St. Paul 24, Holy Cross 22

St. Paul  0  8   -- 24                     
Holy Cross  8  -- 2                     

First quarter

HC: Joe Angel Perez 12 run (2pt good), 6:59

SP: Zak Johnson 1 run (Johnson run), 0:36

Second quarter

SP: Nate Boedeker 22 run (Noah Boedeker run), 7:29

HC: Perez 17 run (2pt good), 1:00

Third quarter

HC: Perez 3 run (2pt no good), 4:03

Fourth quarter

SP: Johnson 59 run (Johnson run), 10:51

Team stats

 St. Paul Holy Cross  
  First downs 14 16
  Yards rushing 41-243  30-139
  Yards passing 5  99
  Passes 1-4-0-0 11-16-0-1
  Punts  0 33.5
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  0-0
  Penalty-yards  5-37 10-78

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- St. Paul: Zak Johnson 26-145-2, Noah Boedeker 10-57, Nate Boedeker 5-41-1; Holy Cross: Joe Angel Perez 22-82-3, Rudy Rodriguez 5-37, Gilbert Alvarado 3-20.

Passing -- St. Paul: Jacob Wachsmuth 1-3-5-0-0, Johnson 0-1-0-0-0; Holy Cross: Alvarado 9-14-80-1-0, Rodriguez 2-2-19-0-0.

Receiving -- St. Paul: Noah Boedeker 1-5; Holy Cross: Tye Phillips 3-30, Rodriguez 2-19, Marcos Jimenez-Cedillo 2-16, Perez 2-15, Essiah Flores 1-13, Patrick Ortiz 1-6.

