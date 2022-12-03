Lubbock Christian 57, Shiner St. Paul 20
|Lubbock Christian
|8
|28
|7
|14
|--
|57
|Shiner St Paul
|0
|8
|12
|0
|--
|20
First quarter
LC- Baxton Townsend 25 yard pass to Brady Simmons (Townsend run) 6:22
Second quarter
LC- Townsend 19 yard run (2pt fail) 9:29
LC- Townsend 41 yard pass to Luke Lee (Townsend to Lee) 9:16
LC- Townsend 9 yard run (Joseph Fernihough kick) 8:31
SP- Jacob Wachsmuth 12 yard pass to Trent Brown (Brown run) :42
LC- Townsend 58 yard pass to Fernihough (Fernihough kick) :24
Third quarter
LC- Townsend 75 yard pass to Simmons (Fernihough kick) 10:27
SP- Wachsmuth 54 yard pass to Carter Novak (run fail) 10:05
SP- Nate Boedeker 10 yard run (run fail) 4:05
Fourth quarter
LC- Townsend 3 yard pass to Fernihough (Fernihough kick) 11:56
LC- Townsend 12 yard pass to Lee (Lee kick) 3:50
Team stats
|Lubbock Christian
|St. Paul
|First downs
|12
|13
|Yards rushing
|20-133
|37-161
|Yards passing
|455
|116
|Passes
|24-28-20
|8-20-2
|Punts
| 11
|34
|Fumbles-lost
| 0-0
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
| 5-33
|3-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- St. Paul: Zane Barta 19-66, Boedeker 9-84; Lubbock Christian: Townsend 15-134-1;
Passing -- St. Paul: Wachsmuth 8-20-116-2-2; Lubbock Christian: Townsend 24-28-455-6-0;;
Receiving -- St. Paul: Brown 2-18-1, Novak 6-98-1; Lubbock Christian: 7-155-2, Lee 2-81-2;