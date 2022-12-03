Lubbock Christian 57, Shiner St. Paul 20

Lubbock Christian28 714   -- 57                     
Shiner St Paul12  -- 20                    

First quarter

LC- Baxton Townsend 25 yard pass to Brady Simmons (Townsend run) 6:22

Second quarter

LC- Townsend 19 yard run (2pt fail) 9:29

LC- Townsend 41 yard pass to Luke Lee (Townsend to Lee) 9:16

LC- Townsend 9 yard run (Joseph Fernihough kick) 8:31

SP- Jacob Wachsmuth 12 yard pass to Trent Brown (Brown run) :42

LC- Townsend 58 yard pass to Fernihough (Fernihough kick) :24

Third quarter

LC- Townsend 75 yard pass to Simmons (Fernihough kick) 10:27

SP- Wachsmuth 54 yard pass to Carter Novak (run fail) 10:05

SP- Nate Boedeker 10 yard run (run fail) 4:05

Fourth quarter 

LC- Townsend 3 yard pass to Fernihough (Fernihough kick) 11:56

LC- Townsend 12 yard pass to Lee (Lee kick) 3:50

Team stats

 Lubbock Christian St. Paul  
  First downs 12 13
  Yards rushing 20-133 37-161
  Yards passing 455  116
  Passes 24-28-20 8-20-2
  Punts  11
 34
  Fumbles-lost  0-0
  2-1
  Penalty-yards  5-33
 3-30

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- St. Paul: Zane Barta 19-66, Boedeker 9-84; Lubbock Christian: Townsend 15-134-1;

Passing -- St. Paul: Wachsmuth 8-20-116-2-2; Lubbock Christian: Townsend 24-28-455-6-0;;

Receiving -- St. Paul: Brown 2-18-1, Novak 6-98-1; Lubbock Christian: 7-155-2, Lee 2-81-2;