Shiner St. Paul 48, Magnolia Legacy Prep 12
|St. Paul
|13
|28
|7
|0
|--
|48
|Legacy Prep
|0
|6
|0
|6
|--
|12
First quarter
SP: Jacob Wachsmuth 24 pass to Kade Leist (kick failed), 9:02
SP: Nate Boedeker 46 run (Trent Brown kick), 6:24
Second quarter
SP: Zak Johnson 30 run (2pt failed), 9:40
SP: Johnson 27 run (Johnson run), 6:49
LP: Tyler Prazak 7 pass to Jeremy Brown (kick failed), 3:48
SP: Johnson 24 run (Johnson run), 1:10
SP: Johnson 21 run (kick failed), 0:00
Third quarter
SP: Noah Boedeker 3 run (Brown kick), 0:15
Fourth quarter
LP: David May 10 pass to Ian McCraray (kick failed), 5:50
Team stats
|St. Paul
|Legacy Prep
|First downs
|18
|14
|Yards rushing
|41-354
|13-66
|Yards passing
|119
|174
|Passes
|6-12-1-0
|14-31-2-1
|Punts
|26
|33.5
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|8-83
|5-50
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- St. Paul: Zak Johnson 17-196-4, Noah Boedeker 12-88-1, Nate Boedeker 4-61-1, Sean Humes 4-14; Legacy Prep: David May 3-38, Cohen Walker 5-25, Tyler Prazak 5-3.
Passing -- St. Paul: Jacob Wachsmuth 5-11-108-1-0, Blaine Humes 1-1-11-0-0; Legacy Prep: Prazak 11-26-126-1-1, May 3-5-48-1-0.
Receiving -- St. Paul: Kade Leist 1-24-1, Johnson 2-40, Trent Brown 2-44, Zeke Rodriguez 1-11; Legacy Prep: Cohen Walker 4-69, Ian McCraray 4-41-1, Jeremy Brown 2-24-1, May 2-17, Luke Sigler 1-28.
