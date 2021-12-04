Shiner St. Paul 36, Muenster Sacred Heart 8
|St. Paul
|6
|16
|8
|6
|--
|36
|Muenster
|0
|0
|0
|8
|--
|8
First quarter
SP: Zak Johnson 4 run (2pt conversion failed) 5:50
Second quarter
SP: Johnson 4 run (Noah Boedeker 2pt conversion good) 8:11
SP Johnson 25 run (Johnson 2pt conversion good) 0:59
Third quarter
SP: Boedeker 3 run (Johnson 2pt conversion good) 0:28
Fourth quarter
SP: Johnson 5 run (kick failed) 7:24
M: Ryan Swirczybski 47 pass to Augstin Ganzon (2pt conversion good) 0:39
Team stats
|St. Paul
|Muenster
|First downs
|19
|7
|Yards rushing
|47-286
|26-52
|Yards passing
|36
|128
|Passes
|1-3-0
|8-16-0
|Punts
| 49
|28
|Fumbles-lost
| 1-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|4-25
|6-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- St. Paul: Johnson 33-200-4, Boedeker 13-91-1;
Passing -- St. Paul: Jacob Wachsmuth 1-3-36-0-0; Muenster: Swirczynski 8-16-128-1-0;
Receiving -- Muenster: Ganzon 2-58-1
