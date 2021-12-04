Shiner St. Paul 36, Muenster Sacred Heart 8

St. Paul61686 -- 36                    
Muenster0008 -- 8                    

First quarter

SP: Zak Johnson 4 run (2pt conversion failed) 5:50

Second quarter

SP: Johnson 4 run (Noah Boedeker 2pt conversion good) 8:11

SP Johnson 25 run (Johnson 2pt conversion good) 0:59

Third quarter

SP: Boedeker 3 run (Johnson 2pt conversion good) 0:28

Fourth quarter

SP: Johnson 5 run (kick failed) 7:24

M: Ryan Swirczybski 47 pass to Augstin Ganzon (2pt conversion good) 0:39

Team stats

 St. Paul Muenster  
  First downs 19 7
  Yards rushing 47-286  26-52
  Yards passing 36  128
  Passes 1-3-0 8-16-0
  Punts 49
 28
  Fumbles-lost  1-0
 0-0
  Penalty-yards 4-25 6-35

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- St. Paul: Johnson 33-200-4, Boedeker 13-91-1;

Passing -- St. Paul: Jacob Wachsmuth 1-3-36-0-0; Muenster: Swirczynski 8-16-128-1-0;

Receiving -- Muenster: Ganzon 2-58-1

