Winning team xx, losing team xx
|St. Paul
|7
|0
|0
|7
|--
|14
|Holy Cross
|7
|6
|0
|8
|--
|21
First quarter
HC: Jordan Battles 53 run, (Marco Salas kick) 9:54
SP: Kai Giese 42 run, (Sam Benes kick), 4:01
Second quarter
HC: Battles 20 pass to Marc Garcia, 2:40
Fourth quarter
SP: Zak Johnson 5 run, (Benes kick), 9:52
HC: Romelo Portillo 13 run, (Battle run), 6:59
Team stats
|St. Paul
|Holy Cross
|First downs
|10
|15
|Yards rushing
|40-197
|xx-xx
|Yards passing
|8
|xxx
|Passes
|1-4-0-0
|xx-xx-xx-xx
|Punts
|4.44
|3.29
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|6-45
|8-61
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- St. Paul: Zak Johnson, 23-90, Noah Boedeker, 7-42, Kai Giese, 10-65; Holy Cross: Jordan Battles, 19-187, Romelo Portillo, 20-81;
Passing -- St. Paul: Giese, 1-2-8-0-0; Holy Cross: Battles, 3-8-37-1-1;
Receiving -- St. Paul: Johnson, 1-8;
