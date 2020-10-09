Winning team xx, losing team xx

St. Paul7007 --14                    
Holy Cross 7608 -- 21                    

First quarter

HC: Jordan Battles 53 run, (Marco Salas kick) 9:54

SP: Kai Giese 42 run, (Sam Benes kick), 4:01

Second quarter

HC: Battles 20 pass to Marc Garcia, 2:40

Fourth quarter

SP: Zak Johnson 5 run, (Benes kick), 9:52

HC: Romelo Portillo 13 run, (Battle run), 6:59

Team stats

 St. PaulHoly Cross
  First downs 10 15
  Yards rushing 40-197  xx-xx
  Yards passing 8  xxx
  Passes 1-4-0-0 xx-xx-xx-xx
  Punts  4.44 3.29
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  0-0
  Penalty-yards  6-45 8-61

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- St. Paul: Zak Johnson, 23-90, Noah Boedeker, 7-42, Kai Giese, 10-65; Holy Cross: Jordan Battles, 19-187, Romelo Portillo, 20-81;

Passing -- St. Paul: Giese, 1-2-8-0-0; Holy Cross: Battles, 3-8-37-1-1;

Receiving -- St. Paul: Johnson, 1-8;

