Shiner St. Paul 38, San Antonio TMI 35
|St. Paul
|8
|6
|16
|8
|--
|38
|TMI
|21
|14
|0
|0
|--
|35
First quarter
TMI: Greyson Donnell 23 pass to Luke Valdez (kick good) 9:25
SP: Zane Barta 26 run (Barta 2pt conv good) 6:23
TMI: Donnell 33 pass to Jaylen Gardner (kick good) 4:50
TMI: Donnell 9 pass to Gardner (kick good) 3:07
Second quarter
TMI: Donnell 7 pass to Gardner (kick good) 11:25
SP: Barta 2 run (2pt conv failed) 4:25
TMI: Donnell 29 pass to Valdez (kick good) 2:10
Third quarter
SP: Nate Boedeker 3 run (Barta 2pt conv good) 7:55
SP: Brayden Slaughter 2 run (Boedker 2pt conv good) 5:00
Fourth quarter
SP: Barta 28 run (Slaughter 2pt conv good) 11:50
Team stats
|St. Paul
|TMI
|First downs
|22
|15
|Yards rushing
|51-402
|10-32
|Yards passing
|46
|270
|Passes
|4-13-0
|18-28-0
|Punts
| 0-0
|2-78
|Fumbles-lost
| 4-3
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
| 8-60
|8-77
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- St. Paul: Barta 17-150-3, Boedeker 16-135-1, Slaughter 11-58-1, Nathan Timmons 3-20, Trent Brown 2-36; TMI: Tyler Nunez 7-25, Gardner 1-16, Donnell 2-(-9);
Passing -- St. Paul: Jacob Wachsmuth 4-13-46-0-0; TMI: Donnell 18-28-270-5-0;
Receiving -- St. Paul: Brown 3-42, Zeke Rodriguez 1-4; TMI: Valdez 6-100-2, Gardner 6-96, Wyatt Fincke 4-35, Heath Bryant 2-54;
