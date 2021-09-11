Shiner St. Paul 34, Schulenburg 7

St. Paul   12 15   -- 34                     
Schulenburg  7  -- 7                     

First quarter

S: Kenny King 25 run (Misael Cortez kick), 1:44

Second quarter

STP: Zak Johnson 16 run (Trent Brown kick), 9:22

Third quarter

STP: Johnson 1 run (Brown kick failed), 9:01

STP: Johnson 4 run (run failed), 4:04

Fourth quarter

STP: Johnson 1 run (Jacob Wachsmuth pass to Kade Leist), 11:45

STP: Noah Boedeker 1 run (Brown kick), 6:53

Team stats

 St. Paul Schulenburg  
  First downs 22 5
  Yards rushing 55-329  19-80
  Yards passing 32  42
  Passes 3-6-0-0 5-11-0-0
  Punts  35 25.83
  Fumbles-lost  2-0  1-1
  Penalty-yards  2-10 4-35

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- St. Paul: Zak Johnson 30-199-4, Noah Boedeker 15-87-1, Nate Boedeker 3-17, Sean Humes 2-8, Zane Barta 3-17; Schulenburg: Kenny King 7-42-1, Desmond Lewis 6-5, Tyler Ryba 5-32, Traman Martin 1-1.

Passing -- St. Paul: Jacob Wachsmuth 3-6-32-0-0; Schulenburg: Ryba 5-11-42-0-0.

Receiving -- St. Paul: Johnson 1-4, Noah Boedeker 1-7, Kade Leist 1-21; Schulenburg: King 3-28, Lewis 2-14, Evan Oeding 1-5.

