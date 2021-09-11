Shiner St. Paul 34, Schulenburg 7
|St. Paul
|0
|7
|12
|15
|--
|34
|Schulenburg
|7
|0
|0
|0
|--
|7
First quarter
S: Kenny King 25 run (Misael Cortez kick), 1:44
Second quarter
STP: Zak Johnson 16 run (Trent Brown kick), 9:22
Third quarter
STP: Johnson 1 run (Brown kick failed), 9:01
STP: Johnson 4 run (run failed), 4:04
Fourth quarter
STP: Johnson 1 run (Jacob Wachsmuth pass to Kade Leist), 11:45
STP: Noah Boedeker 1 run (Brown kick), 6:53
Team stats
|St. Paul
|Schulenburg
|First downs
|22
|5
|Yards rushing
|55-329
|19-80
|Yards passing
|32
|42
|Passes
|3-6-0-0
|5-11-0-0
|Punts
|35
|25.83
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|2-10
|4-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- St. Paul: Zak Johnson 30-199-4, Noah Boedeker 15-87-1, Nate Boedeker 3-17, Sean Humes 2-8, Zane Barta 3-17; Schulenburg: Kenny King 7-42-1, Desmond Lewis 6-5, Tyler Ryba 5-32, Traman Martin 1-1.
Passing -- St. Paul: Jacob Wachsmuth 3-6-32-0-0; Schulenburg: Ryba 5-11-42-0-0.
Receiving -- St. Paul: Johnson 1-4, Noah Boedeker 1-7, Kade Leist 1-21; Schulenburg: King 3-28, Lewis 2-14, Evan Oeding 1-5.
