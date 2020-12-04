Shiner St. Paul 56, Tomball Rosehill 21
|Tomball Rosehill
|0
|14
|0
|7
|--
|xx
|Shiner St. Paul
|21
|21
|7
|7
|--
|xx
First quarter
Shiner St. Paul: Zak Johnson 48 run, (Sam Benes kick), 10:22
St. Paul: Johnson 71 run, (Benes kick), 8:04
St. Paul: Kai Giese 7 pass to Gerard Nunez, (Benes kick), 3:55
Second quarter
St. Paul: Johnson 2 run, (Benes kick), 7:29
St. Paul: Giese 26 pass to Nunez, (Benes kick), 7:18
Tomball Rosehill: Joe Johnson 1 run, (Brady Ward kick), 5:55
Rosehill: Johnson 5 pass to Ben Nicholson, (Ward kick), 2:40
St. Paul: Johnson 2 run, (Benes kick), 0:23
Third quarter
St. Paul: Giese 14 pass to Trent Brown, (Benes kick), 2:04
Fourth quarter
Rosehill: Kyle Floris 18 run, (Ward kick), 10:00
St. Paul: Zane Barta 29 run, (Benes kick), 8:25
Team stats
|Tomball Rosehill
|Shiner St. Paul
|First downs
|17
|10
|Yards rushing
|21-94
|33-320
|Yards passing
|149
|306
|Passes
|23-42-1-3
|5-8-3-0
|Punts
|36.5
|37
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|7-58
|5-46
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- St. Paul: Zak Johnson 17-222, Zane Barta 2-29, Brayden Slaughter 2-26, Kai Giese 5-20, Gerard Nunez 3-18, Sean Humes 1-3, Blake Pohl 1-1, Matthew Wagner 1-1, Nate Boedeker 1-0; Rosehill: Kyle Floris 12-71, Ben Nicholson 2-33, Joe Johnson 1-(-10)
Passing -- St. Paul: Giese 4-5-139-3-0, Jacob Wachsmuth 1-1-10-0-0, Johnson 0-2-0-0-0; Rosehill: Johnson 23-41-306-1-3, Nicholson 0-1-0-0-1
Receiving -- St. Paul: Nunez 2-119, Trent Brown 1-13, Sam Benes 1-10, Sean Humes 1-7; Rosehill: Nicholson 6-147, Anthony Wilder 7-81, Reid Hauser 3-30, Brady Ward 1-12, Floris 1-12, John Dickinson 1-10, Carlos Davila 2-4, Aaron Evans 1-4, Jared Starnes 1-4
