Shiner 69, Blanco 20
|Shiner
|7
|27
|28
|7
|--
|69
|Blanco
|7
|0
|7
|6
|--
|20
First quarter
S: Zane Rhodes 10 run (C. Winkenwerder kick), 10:16
B: Preston Guinn 14 pass from Baylor Smith (N. Tomlinson kick) 4:47
Second quarter
S: Tyler Palmer 78 run (C. Winkenwerder kick), 10:57
S: Tyler Palmer 67 pass to Zane Rhodes (C. Winkenwerder kick), 8:04
S: Dalton Brooks 22 run (C. Winkenwerder kick), 2:09
S: Tyler Palmer 60 pass to Dalton Brooks (C. Winkenwerder kick), 0:00
Third quarter
S: Doug Brooks 27 run (C. Winkenwerder kick), 11:45
S: Trevor Haynes 36 run (C. Winkenwerder kick), 9:11
S: Zane Rhodes 44 run (C. Windenwerder kick), 5:17
B: Nathan Tomlinson 2 run (N. Tomlinson kick), 1:19
S: Ryan Peterson 77 pass to Tyler Bishop (C. Winkenwerder kick), 0:19
Fourth quarter
B: Nathan Tomlinson 26 pass to Baylor Smith (C. Winkenwerder), 7:22
S: Devondrick Mathis 56 run (C. Winkenwerder), 5:47
Team stats
|Shiner
|Blanco
|First downs
|15
|13
|Yards rushing
|30-303
|36-138
|Yards passing
|227
|58
|Passes
|4-6-0-3
|4-12-0-2
|Punts
|1-33
|5-242
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|6-2
|Penalty-yards
|2-20
|1-15
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Zane Rhodes 5-72, Doug Brooks 5-68, Trevor Haynes 5-53, Ryan Peterson 1-17, Dalton Brooks 3-23, Devondrick Mathis 5-69, Tyler Palmer 4-108, MaKylia Barchell 2-47, ; Blanco: Jackson Cress 4-14, Cody Cross 4-22, Baylor Smith 12-75, Deonte Hector 1-21, Devin Newsome 4-67, Carson Smith 7-30, Nathan Tomlinson 4-120
Passing -- Shiner: Tyler Palmer 3-4-0-2-150, Doug Brooks 0-1, Ryan Peterson 1-77-0-1; Blanco: Baylor Smith 4-12-0-2
Receiving -- Shiner: Zane Rhodes 1-67, Doug Brooks 1-23, Dalton Brooks 1-60, Tyler Bishop 1-77; Blanco: Cody Cross 1-14, Preston Guinn 1-14, Carson Smith 1-4, Nathan Tomlinson 1-26
