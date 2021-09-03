Shiner 41, Blanco 7

Shiner  628 7  0   -- 41                     
Blanco 0 -- 7                     

First quarter

S: Dalton Brooks 12 run, kick failed, 1:41

Second quarter

S: Doug Brooks 6 run, Ryan Peterson kick good, 10:16

S: Beathel Bishop 19 run, Peterson kick good, 5:29

S: Dalton Brooks 73 run, Peterson kick good, 2:47

S: Dalton Brooks 35 run, Peterson kick good, 2:05

Third quarter

S: Bishop 7 run, Peterson kick good, 8:43

Fourth quarter

B: Deonte Hector 2 run, Nathan Tomlinson kick good, 3:29

Team stats

 Shiner Blanco  
  First downs 12 8
  Yards rushing 35-297 45-179
  Yards passing 35  0
  Passes 3-4-0 0-9-2
  Punts 3-109 4-110
  Fumbles-lost 3-1 1-1
  Penalty-yards 4-30 3-25

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Shiner: Drew Wenske 4-11, Doug Brooks 9-44-1, Dalton BRooks 8-181-3, Bishop 10-48-2, Eli Fric 1-7, Hunter Knight 3-6; Blanco: Tomlinson 9-31, Kayden Petilt 7-28, Devin Newsome 11-62, Cade Cress 4-7, Cody Cross 5-18, Hector 6-27-1, Tre Lopez 1-6, Cooper Berne 2-0;

Passing -- Shiner: Wenske 3-3-0-0, Doug Brooks 0-1-0-0; Blanco: Newsome 0-7-0-0-2, Berne 0-2-0-0-0;

Receiving -- Shiner: Dalton Brooks 2-22, Micah Carson 1-13

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.