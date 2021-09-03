Shiner 41, Blanco 7
|Shiner
|6
|28
|7
|0
|--
|41
|Blanco
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
First quarter
S: Dalton Brooks 12 run, kick failed, 1:41
Second quarter
S: Doug Brooks 6 run, Ryan Peterson kick good, 10:16
S: Beathel Bishop 19 run, Peterson kick good, 5:29
S: Dalton Brooks 73 run, Peterson kick good, 2:47
S: Dalton Brooks 35 run, Peterson kick good, 2:05
Third quarter
S: Bishop 7 run, Peterson kick good, 8:43
Fourth quarter
B: Deonte Hector 2 run, Nathan Tomlinson kick good, 3:29
Team stats
|Shiner
|Blanco
|First downs
|12
|8
|Yards rushing
|35-297
|45-179
|Yards passing
|35
|0
|Passes
|3-4-0
|0-9-2
|Punts
|3-109
|4-110
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|4-30
|3-25
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Drew Wenske 4-11, Doug Brooks 9-44-1, Dalton BRooks 8-181-3, Bishop 10-48-2, Eli Fric 1-7, Hunter Knight 3-6; Blanco: Tomlinson 9-31, Kayden Petilt 7-28, Devin Newsome 11-62, Cade Cress 4-7, Cody Cross 5-18, Hector 6-27-1, Tre Lopez 1-6, Cooper Berne 2-0;
Passing -- Shiner: Wenske 3-3-0-0, Doug Brooks 0-1-0-0; Blanco: Newsome 0-7-0-0-2, Berne 0-2-0-0-0;
Receiving -- Shiner: Dalton Brooks 2-22, Micah Carson 1-13
