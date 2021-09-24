Shiner 43, Burton 0
|Shiner
|14
|10
|13
|6
|--
|43
|Burton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
S: Drew Wenske 33 pass to Tyler Bishop, Ryan Peterson kick good, 7:45
S: Doug Brooks 21 run, Peterson kick good, 2:34
Second quarter
S: Bechtel Bishop 2 run, Peterson kick good, 11:55
S: Peterson FG good, 0:00
Third quarter
S: B. Bishop 6 run, kick failed, 8:22
S: Doug Brooks 25 run, Peterson kick good, 2:59
Fourth quarter
S: Cole Shows 2 run, kick failed, 4:32
Team stats
|Shiner
|Burton
|First downs
|20
|7
|Yards rushing
|45-308
|31-71
|Yards passing
|80
|29
|Passes
|5-10-0
|1-2-0
|Punts
| 0-0
|4-133
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|4-4
|Penalty-yards
|7-60
|9-59
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Dalton Brooks 6-33, Doug Brooks 14-193-2, B. Bishop 13-35-2, Wenske 1-(-3), Shows 5-16-1, Trace Bishop 5-18, Hunter Knight 1-16; Burton: Chad Schubert 9-25, Tyrone Gilmon 4-15, Pierson Spies 8-29, Ryan Roehling 1-(-19), Jaden Brown 3-(-4), Austin Gutierrez 7-25;
Passing -- Shiner: Wenske 5-9-80-1-0, Dalton Brooks 0-1-0-0-0; Burton: Roehling 1-2-29-0-0;
Receiving -- Shiner: Tyler Bishop 3-61-1, B. Bishop 1-12, Eli Fric 1-7; Burton: Carson Lanter 1-29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.