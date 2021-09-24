Shiner 43, Burton 0

Shiner 141013 -- 43                     
Burton00 -- 0                     

First quarter

S: Drew Wenske 33 pass to Tyler Bishop, Ryan Peterson kick good, 7:45

S: Doug Brooks 21 run, Peterson kick good, 2:34

Second quarter

S: Bechtel Bishop 2 run, Peterson kick good, 11:55

S: Peterson FG good, 0:00

Third quarter

S: B. Bishop 6 run, kick failed, 8:22

S: Doug Brooks 25 run, Peterson kick good, 2:59

Fourth quarter

S: Cole Shows 2 run, kick failed, 4:32

Team stats

 Shiner Burton  
  First downs 20 7
  Yards rushing 45-308  31-71
  Yards passing 80  29
  Passes 5-10-0 1-2-0
  Punts 0-0
 4-133
  Fumbles-lost 3-1  4-4
  Penalty-yards 7-60 9-59

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Shiner: Dalton Brooks 6-33, Doug Brooks 14-193-2, B. Bishop 13-35-2, Wenske 1-(-3), Shows 5-16-1, Trace Bishop 5-18, Hunter Knight 1-16; Burton: Chad Schubert 9-25, Tyrone Gilmon 4-15, Pierson Spies 8-29, Ryan Roehling 1-(-19), Jaden Brown 3-(-4), Austin Gutierrez 7-25;

Passing -- Shiner: Wenske 5-9-80-1-0, Dalton Brooks 0-1-0-0-0; Burton: Roehling 1-2-29-0-0;

Receiving -- Shiner: Tyler Bishop 3-61-1, B. Bishop 1-12, Eli Fric 1-7; Burton: Carson Lanter 1-29

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.