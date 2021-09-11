Shiner 28, Davenport 14
|Davenport
|7
|7
|0
|0
|--
|14
|Shiner
|0
|7
|13
|8
|--
|28
First quarter
D: Triston Hamlin 27 pass to Darion Brown (Miles Mendez kick), 8:45
Second quarter
D: Shastin Golden 16 run (Mendez kick), 9:34
S: Dalton Brooks 20 run (Ryan Peterson kick), 5:35
Third quarter
S: Doug Brooks 9 run (Peterson kick), 10:01
S: Doug Brooks 7 run (Peterson kick), 6:26
Fourth quarter
S: Micah Carson 54 run (Doug Brooks run), 10:01
Team stats
|Davenport
|Shiner
|First downs
|8
|15
|Yards rushing
|27-4
|42-323
|Yards passing
|205
|0
|Passes
|21-32-1-0
|0-8-0-1
|Punts
|40
|37.5
|Fumbles-lost
|4-1
|3-0
|Penalty-yards
|12-84
|7-70
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Doug Brooks 14-107-2, Dalton Brooks 17-112-1, Drew Wenske 6-28, Bech Bishop 4-22, Micah Carson 1-54-1; Davenport: Shastin Golden 13-42-1, Darion Brown 1-(-3), Triston Hamlin 12-(-37), Kyler Payne 1-2.
Passing -- Shiner: Wenske 0-8-0-0-1; Davenport: Hamlin 21-32-205-1-0.
Receiving -- Davenport: Brown 2-29-1, Emmet Greiman 5-58, Brayden Mulkey 4-19, Golden 4-34, Jacob Symon 3-40, Payne 2-17, Team 1-8.
