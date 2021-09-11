Shiner 28, Davenport 14

Davenport  0  0   -- 14                     
Shiner  0 13  -- 28                     

First quarter

D: Triston Hamlin 27 pass to Darion Brown (Miles Mendez kick), 8:45

Second quarter

D: Shastin Golden 16 run (Mendez kick), 9:34

S: Dalton Brooks 20 run (Ryan Peterson kick), 5:35

Third quarter

S: Doug Brooks 9 run (Peterson kick), 10:01

S: Doug Brooks 7 run (Peterson kick), 6:26

Fourth quarter

S: Micah Carson 54 run (Doug Brooks run), 10:01

Team stats

 DavenportShiner  
  First downs 8 15
  Yards rushing 27-4  42-323
  Yards passing 205  0
  Passes 21-32-1-0 0-8-0-1
  Punts  40 37.5
  Fumbles-lost  4-1  3-0
  Penalty-yards  12-84 7-70

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Shiner: Doug Brooks 14-107-2, Dalton Brooks 17-112-1, Drew Wenske 6-28, Bech Bishop 4-22, Micah Carson 1-54-1; Davenport: Shastin Golden 13-42-1, Darion Brown 1-(-3), Triston Hamlin 12-(-37), Kyler Payne 1-2.

Passing -- Shiner: Wenske 0-8-0-0-1; Davenport: Hamlin 21-32-205-1-0.

Receiving -- Davenport: Brown 2-29-1, Emmet Greiman 5-58, Brayden Mulkey 4-19, Golden 4-34, Jacob Symon 3-40, Payne 2-17, Team 1-8.

