Football stats

Shiner 13, East Bernard 7 OT

Shiner0700 6 13                    
East Bernard7000 0 7                    

First quarter

EB-Dallas Novicke 13 run (Grant Prazak kick), 2:00

Second quarter

S-Trevor Haynes 37 run (Connor Winkenwerder kick), 3:42

Overtime

S-Doug Brooks 10 run (no try)

Team stats

 ShinerEast Bernard
  First downs 16 12
  Yards rushing 48-333 47-184
  Yards passing 27  48
  Passes 1-7-2 3-12-0
  Punts  1-38 6-185
  Fumbles-lost  7-5  0-0
  Penalty-yards  0-0 6-40

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Shiner: Zane Rhodes 9-114, Trevor Haynes 7-89-1, Doug Brooks 12-51-1, Dalton Brooks 10-49, Tyler Palmer 13-31; East Bernard: Devon Chapman 17-72, Andrew Dirba 12-49, Dallas Novicke 7-28-1, Kaleb Marek 5-25, Niklas Schatz 6-10;

Passing -- Shiner: Palmer 1-7-27-2-0; East Bernard: Novicke 3-12-48-0-0

Receiving -- Shiner: Doug Brooks 1-27; East Bernard: Dirba 2-29, Andrew Schmidt 1-19

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.