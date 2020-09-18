Shiner 13, East Bernard 7 OT
|Shiner
|0
|7
|0
|0
|6
|13
|East Bernard
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
First quarter
EB-Dallas Novicke 13 run (Grant Prazak kick), 2:00
Second quarter
S-Trevor Haynes 37 run (Connor Winkenwerder kick), 3:42
Overtime
S-Doug Brooks 10 run (no try)
Team stats
|Shiner
|East Bernard
|First downs
|16
|12
|Yards rushing
|48-333
|47-184
|Yards passing
|27
|48
|Passes
|1-7-2
|3-12-0
|Punts
|1-38
|6-185
|Fumbles-lost
|7-5
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|0-0
|6-40
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Zane Rhodes 9-114, Trevor Haynes 7-89-1, Doug Brooks 12-51-1, Dalton Brooks 10-49, Tyler Palmer 13-31; East Bernard: Devon Chapman 17-72, Andrew Dirba 12-49, Dallas Novicke 7-28-1, Kaleb Marek 5-25, Niklas Schatz 6-10;
Passing -- Shiner: Palmer 1-7-27-2-0; East Bernard: Novicke 3-12-48-0-0
Receiving -- Shiner: Doug Brooks 1-27; East Bernard: Dirba 2-29, Andrew Schmidt 1-19
