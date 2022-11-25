Shiner 45, Flatonia 7
|Shiner
|7
|14
|8
|16
|--
|45
|Flatonia
|0
|7
|0
|0
|--
|7
First quarter
S: Dalton Brooks 52 run (Ryan Peterson kick good) 3:33
Second quarter
F: Jaidyn Guyton 3 run (Uriel Manzano kick good) 7:35
S: Brooks 29 run (kick failed) 4:09
S: Brooks 38 run (Brooks 2pt conversion good) 2:27
Third quarter
S: Brooks 7 run (Brooks 2pt conversion good) 4:40
Fourth quarter
S: Brooks 4 run (2pt conversion pass food) 8:32
S: Beck Bishop 3 run (Trace Bishop 2pt conversion good) 2:06
Team stats
|Shiner
|Flatonia
|First downs
|20
|13
|Yards rushing
|43-378
|27-127
|Yards passing
|22
|77
|Passes
|2-4-0
|12-30-2
|Punts
|0-0
|2-82
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|4-1
|Penalty-yards
|3-35
|0-0
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Brooks 28-297-5, B. Bishop 6-51-1, Peterson 3-0, Drew Wenske 1-12, T. Bishop 5-18; Flatonia: Fidel Venegas 18-89, Guyton 3-6-1, Keyshaun Green 2-12, Kobe Burton 2-12, Dayton Cliffe 2-8;
Passing -- Shiner: Peterson 2-4-22-0-0; Flatonia: Venegas 12-30-77-0-2;
Receiving -- Shiner: Keenan Hailey 2-22; Flatonia: Titan Targac 1-(-1), Guyton 2-18, Reese Ramirez 2-15, Keegan Green 3-27, Keyshaun Green 2-3, Cliffe 2-15;