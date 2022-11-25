Shiner 45, Flatonia 7

Shiner714816 -- 45                    
Flatonia0700 -- 7                    

First quarter

S: Dalton Brooks 52 run (Ryan Peterson kick good) 3:33

Second quarter

F: Jaidyn Guyton 3 run (Uriel Manzano kick good) 7:35

S: Brooks 29 run (kick failed) 4:09

S: Brooks 38 run (Brooks 2pt conversion good) 2:27

Third quarter

S: Brooks 7 run (Brooks 2pt conversion good) 4:40

Fourth quarter

S: Brooks 4 run (2pt conversion pass food) 8:32

S: Beck Bishop 3 run (Trace Bishop 2pt conversion good) 2:06

Team stats

  Shiner Flatonia
  First downs 20 13
  Yards rushing 43-378  27-127
  Yards passing 22  77
  Passes 2-4-0 12-30-2
  Punts 0-0 2-82
  Fumbles-lost  3-1  4-1
  Penalty-yards  3-35 0-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Shiner: Brooks 28-297-5, B. Bishop 6-51-1, Peterson 3-0, Drew Wenske 1-12, T. Bishop 5-18; Flatonia: Fidel Venegas 18-89, Guyton 3-6-1, Keyshaun Green 2-12, Kobe Burton 2-12, Dayton Cliffe 2-8;

Passing -- Shiner: Peterson 2-4-22-0-0; Flatonia: Venegas 12-30-77-0-2;

Receiving -- Shiner: Keenan Hailey 2-22; Flatonia: Titan Targac 1-(-1), Guyton 2-18, Reese Ramirez 2-15, Keegan Green 3-27, Keyshaun Green 2-3, Cliffe 2-15;