Shiner 42, Flatonia 0

Shiner2114 -- 42                     
Flatonia000 -- 0                     

First quarter

S: Dalton Brooks 37 punt return, Ryan Peterson kick good, 10:23

S: Dalton Brooks 1 run, Peterson kick good, 5:11

S: Dalton Brooks 54 run, Peterson kick good, 0:30

Second quarter

S: Dalton Brooks 10 run, Peterson kick good, 7:55

S: Drew Wenske 27 pass to Eli Fric, Peterson kick good, 1:15

Third quarter

S: Dalton Brooks 33 run, Peterson kick good, 9:13

Team stats

 Shiner Flatonia 
  First downs 22 3
  Yards rushing 49-386

 6-(-10)

  Yards passing 37 75
  Passes 2-3-0 14-26-0
  Punts 0-0 6-180
  Fumbles-lost 3-2 1-1
  Penalty-yards 1-10 5-52

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Shiner: Dalton Brooks 16-223-4, Doug Brooks 10-84, Trace Bishop 3-12, Wenske 6-7, Bechtel Bishop 5-28, Hunter Knight 3-7, C; Flatonia: Aiden Gonzales 2-(-8), Fidel Venegas 3-(-1), Jaidyn Guyton 1-(-1);

Passing -- Shiner: Wenske 2-3-0-1-0; Flatonia: Venegas 14-26-75-0-0;

Receiving -- Shiner: Fric 1-27-1, Doug Brooks 1-10; Flatonia: Keyshaun Green 4-19, Guyton 1-(-5), Gonzales 2-6, Angel Netro 5-37, Reese Ramirez 2-18;

