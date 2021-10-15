Shiner 42, Flatonia 0
|Shiner
|21
|14
|7
|0
|--
|42
|Flatonia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
S: Dalton Brooks 37 punt return, Ryan Peterson kick good, 10:23
S: Dalton Brooks 1 run, Peterson kick good, 5:11
S: Dalton Brooks 54 run, Peterson kick good, 0:30
Second quarter
S: Dalton Brooks 10 run, Peterson kick good, 7:55
S: Drew Wenske 27 pass to Eli Fric, Peterson kick good, 1:15
Third quarter
S: Dalton Brooks 33 run, Peterson kick good, 9:13
Team stats
|Shiner
|Flatonia
|First downs
|22
|3
|Yards rushing
|49-386
6-(-10)
|Yards passing
|37
|75
|Passes
|2-3-0
|14-26-0
|Punts
|0-0
|6-180
|Fumbles-lost
|3-2
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|1-10
|5-52
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Dalton Brooks 16-223-4, Doug Brooks 10-84, Trace Bishop 3-12, Wenske 6-7, Bechtel Bishop 5-28, Hunter Knight 3-7, C; Flatonia: Aiden Gonzales 2-(-8), Fidel Venegas 3-(-1), Jaidyn Guyton 1-(-1);
Passing -- Shiner: Wenske 2-3-0-1-0; Flatonia: Venegas 14-26-75-0-0;
Receiving -- Shiner: Fric 1-27-1, Doug Brooks 1-10; Flatonia: Keyshaun Green 4-19, Guyton 1-(-5), Gonzales 2-6, Angel Netro 5-37, Reese Ramirez 2-18;
Don't be a troll. Don't post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.