Shiner 49, Flatonia 0
|Shiner
|14
|35
|0
|0
|--
|49
|Flatonia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
S-Doug Brooks 43 run (Connor Winkenwerder kick), 10:17
S-Dalton Brooks 56 run (Winkenwerder kick), 3:54
Second quarter
S-Zane Rhodes 22 run (Winkenwerder kick), 11:52
S-Trevor Haynes 32 run (Winkenwerder kick), 8:21
S-Doug Brooks 41 run (Winkenwerder kick), 6:27
S-Tyler Palmer 3 run (Winkenwerder kick), 3:45
S-Christian Wagner 65 interception return (Winkenwerder kick), 0:12
Team stats
|Shiner
|Flatonia
|First downs
|17
|7
|Yards rushing
|37-414
|18-(-12)
|Yards passing
|0
|93
|Passes
|0-2-1
|12-25-2
|Punts
|0
|4-128
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|8-90
|3-15
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Doug Brooks 3-100-2, Dalton Brooks 3-65-1, Rhodes 5-59-1, Haynes 3-56-1, Brayden Watson 10-56, Makilynn Burchell 6-37, Ryan Peterson 3-28, Palmer 3-16-1, Jace Moeller 1-0; Flatonia: Izick Hernandez 3-11, Taylor O'Reilly 2-1, Alex Hernandez 1-(-1), Chris Johnston 7-(-5), Dayton Cliffe 4-(-6);
Passing -- Shiner: Palmer 0-1-0-0-0, Peterson 0-1-0-0-1; Flatonia: Cliffe 12-24-93-0-2;
Receiving -- Flatonia: Kloesel 3-57, Jaiden Guyton 2-9, A. Hernandez 2-7, Johnston 2-(-6), Reese Ramirez 1-21, O'Reilly 1-3, I. Hernandez 1-2.
