Shiner 49, Flatonia 0

Shiner 143500 -- 49                    
Flatonia 0 -- 0                    

First quarter

S-Doug Brooks 43 run (Connor Winkenwerder kick), 10:17

S-Dalton Brooks 56 run (Winkenwerder kick), 3:54

Second quarter

S-Zane Rhodes 22 run (Winkenwerder kick), 11:52

S-Trevor Haynes 32 run (Winkenwerder kick), 8:21

S-Doug Brooks 41 run (Winkenwerder kick), 6:27

S-Tyler Palmer 3 run (Winkenwerder kick), 3:45

S-Christian Wagner 65 interception return (Winkenwerder kick), 0:12

Team stats

 Shiner Flatonia  
  First downs 17 7
  Yards rushing 37-414 18-(-12)
  Yards passing 0 93
  Passes 0-2-1 12-25-2
  Punts 0 4-128
  Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-1
  Penalty-yards 8-90 3-15

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Shiner: Doug Brooks 3-100-2, Dalton Brooks 3-65-1, Rhodes 5-59-1, Haynes 3-56-1, Brayden Watson 10-56, Makilynn Burchell 6-37, Ryan Peterson 3-28, Palmer 3-16-1, Jace Moeller 1-0; Flatonia: Izick Hernandez 3-11, Taylor O'Reilly 2-1, Alex Hernandez 1-(-1), Chris Johnston 7-(-5), Dayton Cliffe 4-(-6);

Passing -- Shiner: Palmer 0-1-0-0-0, Peterson 0-1-0-0-1; Flatonia: Cliffe 12-24-93-0-2;

Receiving -- Flatonia: Kloesel 3-57, Jaiden Guyton 2-9, A. Hernandez 2-7, Johnston 2-(-6), Reese Ramirez 1-21, O'Reilly 1-3, I. Hernandez 1-2.

0
0
0
0
0

