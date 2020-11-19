Shiner 72, Freer 6

Freer0006 -- 6                    
Shiner 2133612 -- 72                    

First quarter

S: Dalton Brooks 38 run, (Winkenwerder kick), 6:59

S: Doug Brooks 7 run, (Wink kick), 2:56

S: Dalton Brooks 5 run,, (Wink kick) 1:09

Second quarter

S: Tyler Palmer 12 run, (Winkenwerder kick), 10:59

S: Trevor Hayes 39 run, (Wink kick), 9:05

S: Palmer 35 run, (Wink kick), 5:01

S: Zane Rhodes 65 run, (Wink kick). 2:57

S: Palmer 45 pass to Bishop, (Wink kick) 1:08

Third quarter

S: Devondrick Mathis 52 run, (Wink kick), 1:20

Fourth quarter

S: Micah Carson 18 interception return, (2-point run), 5:48

S: Kasey Borel fumble return, (2-point run), 4:06

F: Joel Guerra 17 pass to Ryan Buhidar

Team stats

 FreerShiner
  First downs 5 20
  Yards rushing 21-28  33-508
  Yards passing 19  45
  Passes 7-15-1-1 1-6-1-0
  Punts  9.28 0.0
  Fumbles-lost  2-2  4-2
  Penalty-yards  2-20 12-100

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Shiner: Doug Brooks, 3-45, Jayden Carson, 1-2, Zane Rhodes, 4-104, Cole Shaw, 1-(-4), Tyler Palmer, 6-98, Trevor Haynes, 2-47, Dalton Brooks, 3-56, Ryan Peterson, 2-5, Makalin Barchell, 4-35, Devondrick Mathis, 6-101; Freer: Hondo Bierstedt, 10-9, Joel Guerra, 12-16, Ryan Buhidar, 3-(-1), Jamie Peres, 2-4;

Passing -- Shiner: Palmer, 1-5-45-1-0, Ryan Peterson, 0-1-0-0-0; Freer: Joel Guerra, 7-15-1-1-1;

Receiving -- Shiner: Tyler Bishop, 1-45; Freer: Lucky Salinas, 1-6, Hondo Bierstedt, 1-(-5), Jonathon Hasette, 1-(-3);

