Shiner 72, Freer 6
|Freer
|0
|0
|0
|6
|--
|6
|Shiner
|21
|33
|6
|12
|--
|72
First quarter
S: Dalton Brooks 38 run, (Winkenwerder kick), 6:59
S: Doug Brooks 7 run, (Wink kick), 2:56
S: Dalton Brooks 5 run,, (Wink kick) 1:09
Second quarter
S: Tyler Palmer 12 run, (Winkenwerder kick), 10:59
S: Trevor Hayes 39 run, (Wink kick), 9:05
S: Palmer 35 run, (Wink kick), 5:01
S: Zane Rhodes 65 run, (Wink kick). 2:57
S: Palmer 45 pass to Bishop, (Wink kick) 1:08
Third quarter
S: Devondrick Mathis 52 run, (Wink kick), 1:20
Fourth quarter
S: Micah Carson 18 interception return, (2-point run), 5:48
S: Kasey Borel fumble return, (2-point run), 4:06
F: Joel Guerra 17 pass to Ryan Buhidar
Team stats
|Freer
|Shiner
|First downs
|5
|20
|Yards rushing
|21-28
|33-508
|Yards passing
|19
|45
|Passes
|7-15-1-1
|1-6-1-0
|Punts
|9.28
|0.0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|4-2
|Penalty-yards
|2-20
|12-100
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Doug Brooks, 3-45, Jayden Carson, 1-2, Zane Rhodes, 4-104, Cole Shaw, 1-(-4), Tyler Palmer, 6-98, Trevor Haynes, 2-47, Dalton Brooks, 3-56, Ryan Peterson, 2-5, Makalin Barchell, 4-35, Devondrick Mathis, 6-101; Freer: Hondo Bierstedt, 10-9, Joel Guerra, 12-16, Ryan Buhidar, 3-(-1), Jamie Peres, 2-4;
Passing -- Shiner: Palmer, 1-5-45-1-0, Ryan Peterson, 0-1-0-0-0; Freer: Joel Guerra, 7-15-1-1-1;
Receiving -- Shiner: Tyler Bishop, 1-45; Freer: Lucky Salinas, 1-6, Hondo Bierstedt, 1-(-5), Jonathon Hasette, 1-(-3);
