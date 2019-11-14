Shiner 77, Freer 7
|Freer
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
|Shiner
|42
|27
|8
|0
|--
|77
First quarter
S-Dalton Brooks 82 kickoff return (Connor Winkenwerder kick), 11:49
S-Doug Brooks 36 run (Winkenwerder kick), 8:36
S-Trevor Haynes 40 fumble return (Winkenwerder kick), 8:20
S-Tyler Palmer 14 run (Winkenwerder kick), 8:00
S-Dalton Brooks 34 pass from Palmer (Winkenwerder kick), 5:22
S-Devin Lehnert 33 run (Winkenwerder kick), 2:32
Second quarter
S-Donyai Taylor 67 run (Winkenwerder kick), 11:45
S-Doug Brooks 66 run (Winkenwerder kick), 9:20
S-Haynes 24 run (Winkenwerder kick), 4:08
S-Zane Rhodes 46 pass from Palmer (kick failed), 1:30
Third quarter
S-Noah Nevlud 24 run (Michael Williams pass from Kyle Peterson), 5:18
Fourth quarter
F-Elliot Ramirez 13 pass from Hondo Bierstedt (Lonnie Adams kick), 6:24
Team stats
|Freer
|Shiner
|First downs
|9
|15
|Yards rushing
|25-27
|22-348
|Yards passing
|80
|114
|Passes
|6-14-1
|3-3-0
|Punts
|6-145
|0
|Fumbles-lost
|4-4
|2-0
|Penalty-yards
|4-25
|9-80
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner:Doug Brooks 2-102; Donyai Taylor 3-86; Noah Nevlud 3-38; Devin Lehnert 1-33; Maklyn Burchell 3-29; Eric Fric 5-27; Ryan Peterson 2-18; Tyler Palmer 1-14; Zane Rhodes 2-1; Freer: Lonnie Adams 12-26; Hondo Bierstedt 9-7; Ryan Buhidar 2-(-1); Jose Gonzalez 2-(-2); Aaron Garza 1-(-3)
Passing -- Shiner: Palmer 3-3-114-2-0; Freer: Bierstedt 6-14-80-1-1
Receiving -- Shiner: Rhodes 1-46-1; Dalton Brooks 1-34-1; Cole Patek 1-34; Freer: Elliot Ramirez 4-64-1; Ryan Buhidar 2-16.
