Shiner 57, Ganado 0
|Shiner
|21
|6
|16
|14
|--
|57
|Ganado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
S-Dalton Brooks 90 kickoff return (Connor Winkenwerder kick), 11:36
S-Dalton Brooks 32 run (Winkenwerder kick), 3:10
S-Doug Brooks 9 run (Winkenwerder kick), 0:20
Second quarter
S-Dalton Brooks 68 pass from Tyler Palmer (kick failed), 6:15
Third quarter
S-Trevor Haynes 22 run (Winkenwerder kick), 3:57
S-Safety. Tackled Ganado punter in end zone, 2:57
S-Doug Brooks 64 run (Winkenwerder kick), 8:31
Fourth quarter
S-Zane Rhodes 58 run (Winkenwerder kick), 8:31
S-Doug Brooks 51 run (Winkenwerder kick), 4:43
Team stats
|Shiner
|Ganado
|First downs
|20
|8
|Yards rushing
|39-480
|23-31
|Yards passing
|75
|89
|Passes
|3-6-1
|16-23-2
|Punts
|1-52
|6-213
|Fumbles-lost
| 0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|2-25
|1-5
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Doug Brooks 11-176-3, Zane Rhodes 11-131-1, Dalton Brooks 6-100-1, Tyler Palmer 7-39, Trevor Haynes 4-34-1; Ganado: Corbin Teague 14-56, Alexis Martinez 4-(-3), Kyle Bures-Guerrero 4-(-8);
Passing -- Shiner: Palmer 3-6-75-1-0; Ganado: Bures-Guerrero 16-23-89-2-0;
Receiving -- Shiner: Logan Riojas 5-49, Riley Hurt 5-17, Noah Thedford 4-28, Erik Alvarez 1-(-2), Ashton Strauss 1-(-2); Ganado: Doug Brooks 2-7, Dalton Brooks 1-68-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.