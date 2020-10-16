Shiner 57, Ganado 0

Shiner2161614 -- 57                    
Ganado  0000 -- 0                    

First quarter

S-Dalton Brooks 90 kickoff return (Connor Winkenwerder kick), 11:36

S-Dalton Brooks 32 run (Winkenwerder kick), 3:10

S-Doug Brooks 9 run (Winkenwerder kick), 0:20

Second quarter

S-Dalton Brooks 68 pass from Tyler Palmer (kick failed), 6:15

Third quarter

S-Trevor Haynes 22 run (Winkenwerder kick), 3:57

S-Safety. Tackled Ganado punter in end zone, 2:57

S-Doug Brooks 64 run (Winkenwerder kick), 8:31

Fourth quarter

S-Zane Rhodes 58 run (Winkenwerder kick), 8:31

S-Doug Brooks 51 run (Winkenwerder kick), 4:43

Team stats

 Shiner Ganado  
  First downs 20 8
  Yards rushing 39-480 23-31
  Yards passing 75  89
  Passes 3-6-1 16-23-2
  Punts 1-52 6-213
  Fumbles-lost 0-0
 0-0
  Penalty-yards 2-25 1-5

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Shiner: Doug Brooks 11-176-3, Zane Rhodes 11-131-1, Dalton Brooks 6-100-1, Tyler Palmer 7-39, Trevor Haynes 4-34-1; Ganado: Corbin Teague 14-56, Alexis Martinez 4-(-3), Kyle Bures-Guerrero 4-(-8);

Passing -- Shiner: Palmer 3-6-75-1-0; Ganado: Bures-Guerrero 16-23-89-2-0;

Receiving -- Shiner: Logan Riojas 5-49, Riley Hurt 5-17, Noah Thedford 4-28, Erik Alvarez 1-(-2), Ashton Strauss 1-(-2); Ganado: Doug Brooks 2-7, Dalton Brooks 1-68-1

