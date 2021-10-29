Shiner 49, Ganado 7
|Shiner
|14
|28
|7
|0
|--
|49
|Ganado
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
First quarter
S: Dalton Brooks 20 run (Ryan Peterson kick good) 9:24
S: Doug Brooks 4 run (Peterson kick good) 3:11
Second quarter
S: Dalton Brooks 8 run ( Peterson kick good) 6:38
S: Eli Fric 34 interception return (Peterson kick good) 5:35
S: Dalton Brooks 67 run (Peterson kick good) 3:00
S: Dalton Brooks 59 run (Peterson kick good) 0:23
Third quarter
S: Dalton Brooks 78 run (Peterson kick good) 9:34
Fourth quarter
G: Kyle Bures Guerrero 22 pass to Riley Hurt (Giovanni Avalos kick good) 7:50
Team stats
|Shiner
|Ganado
|First downs
|20
|10
|Yards rushing
|39-548
|13-43
|Yards passing
|10
|158
|Passes
|2-4-0
|17-29-2
|Punts
| 0
|4-138
|Fumbles-lost
| 3-1
|2-0
|Penalty-yards
| 2-10
|3-15
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Dalton Brooks 13-297-5, Doug Brooks 8-69-1, Bechtel Bishop 4-38, Drew Wenske 2-2, Trace Bishop 10-123, Cole Shows 2-11, Cade Murrile 1-5, Hunter Knight 1-3; Ganado: Bures-Guerrero 10-42, Vince Sablatura 2-3, Josiah Sterling 1-(-2);
Passing -- Shiner: Wenske 2-4-10-0-0; Ganado: Bures-Guerrero 12-29-158-1-2;
Receiving -- Shiner: Tyler Bishop 1-5, Jace Moeller 1-5; Ganado: Sterling 7-97, Cain Hayden 3-24, Hurt 3-23-1, Jaden Gonzales 2-16, Sablatara 1-(-2);
