Shiner 44, Hallettsville 34
|Shiner
|21
|7
|7
|9
|--
|44
|Hallettsville
|7
|6
|14
|7
|--
|34
First quarter
S-Trevor Haynes 76 kickoff return (Connor Winkenwerder kick), 11:45
S-Tyler Palmer 1 run (Winkenwerder kick), 8:34
H-Johnathon Brooks 51 fumble return (Chase Janak kick), 3:31
S-Dalton Brooks 26 pass from Palmer (Winkenwerder kick), 0:37
Second quarter
H-Brooks 18 run (kick blocked), 4:11
S-Zane Rhodes 22 run (Winkenwerder kick), 0:41
Third quarter
S-Douglas Brooks 35 pass from Palmer (Winkenwerder kick), 9:07
H-Luke Bludau 25 pass from Trace Patek (Janak kick), 3:42
H-Johnathon Brooks 36 TD run (Janak kick), 3:06
Fourth quarter
S-Dalton Brooks 10 run (bad snap), 10:36
H-Brooks 1 run (Janak kick), 4:42
S-Winkenwerder 25 field goal, 1:24
Team stats
|Shiner
|Hallettsville
|First downs
|20
|15
|Yards rushing
|51-302
|28-159
|Yards passing
|90
|60
|Passes
|3-5-0
|9-20-2
|Punts
|0
|2-91
|Fumbles-lost
| 3-2
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|8-46
|6-50
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Dalton Brooks 8-73, Douglas Brooks 10-73, Tyler Palmer 10-57, Trevor Haynes 9-52, Zane Rhodes 13-49; Hallettsville: Johnathon Brooks 16-142, Trace Patek 9-75, Deven Wood 1-18, Price Pruett 1-2
Passing -- Shiner: Palmer 3-5-90-0-0; Hallettsville: Patek 9-19-60-1-0; Johnathon Brooks 0-1-0-1-0
Receiving -- Shiner: Douglas Brooks 1-35, Tyler Bishop 1-29, Dalton Brooks 1-26; Hallettsville: Ty Gerke 5-32, Luke Bludau 2-26, Damani Hartwell 1-5, Wood 1-(3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.