Shiner 21, Hallettsville 6
|Shiner
|0
|7
|7
|7
|--
|21
|home team
|0
|6
|0
|0
|--
|6
Second quarter
Shiner: Dalton Brooks 7 yard run (Ryan Peterson kick), 10:00
Hallettsville: Trace Patek 14 yard pass to De'Keidris Bedford (Chase Janak kick no good), 00:40
Third quarter
Shiner: Doug Brooks 1 yard run (Peterson kick), 6:43
Fourth quarter
Shiner: Dalton Brooks 2 yard run (Peterson kick), 11:12
Team stats
|Shiner
|Hallettsville
|First downs
|10
|9
|Yards rushing
|36-139
|23-77
|Yards passing
|65
|84
|Passes
|4-6-0-0
|11-26-1-2
|Punts
|27.5
|31
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|5-21
|5-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Doug Brooks, 14-83, TD, Dalton Brooks, 20-58, 2 TD; Drew Wenske 2-(-2); Hallettsville: Trace Patek, 6-37, Cam'ron Alamilla, 8-23, Price Pruett 5-12, Damani Hartwell 3-5, Brandt Trlicek 1-0.
Passing -- Shiner: Wenske, 4-6-65-0-0; Hallettsville: Patek, 11-26-84-1-2.
Receiving -- Shiner: Dalton Brooks, 2-56, Eli Fric, 1-8, Doug Brooks, 1-1; Hallettsville: De'Keidris Bedford 3-25, 1 TD, Pruett, 4-19, Hartwell 2-15, Chase Janak 1-15, Brayden North 1-10.
