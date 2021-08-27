Shiner 21, Hallettsville 6

Shiner  7  7   -- 21                    
home team  0 0 -- 6                     

Second quarter

Shiner: Dalton Brooks 7 yard run (Ryan Peterson kick), 10:00

Hallettsville: Trace Patek 14 yard pass to De'Keidris Bedford (Chase Janak kick no good), 00:40

Third quarter

Shiner: Doug Brooks 1 yard run (Peterson kick), 6:43

Fourth quarter

Shiner: Dalton Brooks 2 yard run (Peterson kick), 11:12

Team stats

 Shiner Hallettsville
  First downs 10 9
  Yards rushing 36-139  23-77
  Yards passing 65  84
  Passes 4-6-0-0 11-26-1-2
  Punts  27.5 31
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  0-0
  Penalty-yards  5-21 5-55

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Shiner: Doug Brooks, 14-83, TD, Dalton Brooks, 20-58, 2 TD; Drew Wenske 2-(-2); Hallettsville: Trace Patek, 6-37, Cam'ron Alamilla, 8-23, Price Pruett 5-12, Damani Hartwell 3-5, Brandt Trlicek 1-0.

Passing -- Shiner: Wenske, 4-6-65-0-0; Hallettsville: Patek, 11-26-84-1-2.

Receiving -- Shiner: Dalton Brooks, 2-56, Eli Fric, 1-8, Doug Brooks, 1-1; Hallettsville: De'Keidris Bedford 3-25, 1 TD, Pruett, 4-19, Hartwell 2-15, Chase Janak 1-15, Brayden North 1-10.

