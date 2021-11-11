Shiner 76, Harper 6
|Harper
|0
|0
|6
|0
|--
|6
|Shiner
|42
|28
|0
|6
|--
|76
First quarter
S: Drew Wenske 30 interception return (Ryan Peterson kick), 11:01
S: Dalton Brooks 8 run (Peterson kick), 7:16
S: Eli Fric 61 pass from Wenske (Peterson kick), 6:09
S: Bechtel Bishop 39 run (Peterson kick), 3:35
S: Wenske 36 interception return (Peterson kick), 3:14
S: Doug Brooks 69 run (Peterson kick), 0:27
Second quarter
S: Eli Fric 61 pass from Wenske (Peterson kick), 10:20
S: Cale Shows 12 run (Peterson kick), 8:15
S: Trace Bishop 24 run (Peterson kick), 7:55
S: Trace Bishop 25 run (Peterson kick), 0:17
Third quarter
H: Jack Helfrich 4 run (kick failed), 4:50
Fourth quarter
S: Carson Schuette 4 run (no kick), 0:00
Team stats
|Harper
|Shiner
|First downs
|8
|21
|Yards rushing
|23-34
|30-337
|Yards passing
|98
|149
|Passes
|9-22-0-2
|3-4-2-0
|Punts
|35.7
|0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|1-3.5
|3-25
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Dalton Brooks 3-65-1, Doug Brooks 2-77-1, Bechtel Bishop 1-39-1, Trace Bishop 11-98-2, Carson Schuette 3-13-1, Cale Shows 9-40-1, Hunter Knight 1-5; Harper: Jack Helfrich 16-29-1, Zane Schubert 1-(-5), Braden Strickland 3-(-10), Ethon Garrett 1-20.
Passing -- Shiner: Drew Wenske 3-4-149-2-0; Harper: Strickland 9-22-98-0-2.
Receiving -- Shiner: Eli Fric 2-122-2, Tyler Bishop 1-27; Harper: Bryson Lake 3-47, Garrett 2-22, Zane Schubert 4-29.
