Shiner 72, Harper 12
|Shiner
|35
|21
|8
|8
|--
|72
|Harper
|0
|0
|6
|6
|--
|12
First quarter
S: Zane Rhodes 5 run (Conner Winkenwerder kick good) 10:22
S: Tyler Palmer 2 run (Winkenwerder kick good) 9:01
S: Dalton Brooks 51 run (Winkenwerder kick good) 5:26
S: Rhodes 13 fumble return (Winkenwerder kick good) 2:52
S: Palmer 28 run (Winkenwerder kick good) 0:10
Second quarter
S: Palmer 55 pass to Rhodes (Winkenwerder kick good) 9:32
S: Palmer 47 pass to Brooks (Winkenwerder kick good) 4:31
S: Palmers 55 pass to Brooks (Winkenwerder kick good) 1:48
Third quarter
S: Ryan Peterson 1 run (2pt conversion Peterson) 8:21
H: Braden Strickland 4 run (kick failed) 0:13
Fourth quarter
S: Makylin Burchell 54 run (2pt converstion Peterson) 10:54
H: Strickland 23 pass to Joel Helfrich (2pt conversion failed) 2:30
Team stats
|Shiner
|Harper
|First downs
|15
|15
|Yards rushing
|19-280
|22-20
|Yards passing
|242
|170
|Passes
|7-10-0
|14-31-1
|Punts
|0-0
|5-214
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|7-65
|4-18
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Rhodes 3-57-1, Palmer 2-30-2, Micah Carson 2-9, Brooks 1-51-1, Drew Wenske 1-4, Derondrick Mathis 3-26, Bechtel Bishop 2-20, Peterson 2-7-1, Burchell 2-72-1;
Passing -- Shiner: Palmer 6-8-235-3-0, Peterson 1-1-7-0-0, Cale Shows 0-1-0-0-0; Harper: Strickland 14-31-170-1-1;
Receiving -- Shiner: Michael Williams 1-45, Brooks 3-109-2, Rhodes 1-55-1, Trevor Haynes 1-26, Wenske 1-7; Harper: Zane Schubert 2-12, Helfrich 6-82-1, Keegan Iturriza 2-16, Whyatt Cottle 2-39, Tod Bauman 1-13, Quinn Dirst 1-8;
