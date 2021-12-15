Shiner 47, Hawley 12
|Hawley
|6
|6
|0
|0
|--
|12
|Shiner
|7
|14
|7
|19
|--
|47
First quarter
S: Dalton Brooks 3 run (Ryan Peterson kick), 3:47
H: Diontay Ramon 49 run (kick blocked), 0:14
Second quarter
S: Dalton Brooks 11 run (Peterson kick), 3:47
H: Will Scott 4 pass from Rodney Hooper (pass failed), 1:43
S: Doug Brooks 28 run (Peterson kick), 0:31
Third quarter
S: Dalton Brooks 10 run (Peterson kick), 3:47
Fourth quarter
S: Doug Brooks 1 run (kick blocked), 2:50
S: Tyler Bishop 22 pass from Drew Wenske (kick failed), 1:38
S: Makylin Burchell 7 run (Peterson kick), 2:18
Team stats
|Hawley
|Shiner
|First downs
|7
|21
|Yards rushing
|14-41
|52-419
|Yards passing
|123
|110
|Passes
|14-63-1-3
|6-7-1-1
|Punts
|48.8
|--
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|3-2
|Penalty-yards
|9-52
|7-68
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Hawley: Diontay Ramon 10-50-1, Lawson Bailey 2-5, Kason O'Shields 1-0, Keagn Ables 1-0, Westyn Balch 0-2; Shiner: Doug Brooks 16-210-2, Dalton Brooks 31-194-3, Drew Wenske 3-10, Makylin Burchell 1-7-1, Team 1-(-2).
Passing -- Hawley: Rodney Hooper 14-26-123-1-3; Shiner: Wenske 6-7-110-1-1.
Receiving -- Hawley: Aeneas Segura 5-50, Will Scott 4-9-1, Chandlin Myers 3-50, O'Shields 2-14; Shiner: Dalton Brooks 3-63, Tyler Bishop 2-36-1, Doug Brooks 1-11.
