Industrial 41, Shiner 34
|Shiner
|0
|14
|12
|8
|--
|34
|Industrial
|0
|7
|20
|14
|--
|41
First quarter
S: Rakin Wallace 9 pass from Carson Schuette (Bode Werner kick), 10:42
Second quarter
S: Schuette 9 run (Werner kick), 3:58
I: Ashton Garza 65 run (Bryce Warren kick), 3:32
Third quarter
I: Garza 7 run (Warren kick), 9:33
S: Schuette 59 run (Werner kick blocked), 8:27
I: Garza 19 run (Warren kick) 5:34
S: Schuette 7 run (2-point no good) 3:42
I: Garza 64 run (2-point no good) 0:00
Fourth quarter
S: Wallace 1 run (Wallace 2-point conversion), 4:53
I: Cooper Martin 24 run (Warren kick), 1:17
I: Garza 3 run (Warren kick) 0:08
Team stats
|Shiner
|Industrial
|First downs
|20
|xx
|Yards rushing
|49-209
|31-359
|Yards passing
|191
|106
|Passes
|8-13-1-1
|11-17-0-1
|Punts
|4-117
|1-29
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|3-15
|6-40
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Carson Schuette 8-94, 3 TDs; Rakin Wallace 15-48, TD; Trace Bishop 20-49; Tahj Brooks 4-25; Industrial: Ashton Garza 19-229, 5 TDs; Cooper Martin 10-103, TD; Nic Kuchler 1-24; Major Larew 1-3.
Passing -- Shiner: Schuette 8-13-191-1-1; Garza 11-16-106-1-1.
Receiving -- Shiner: Bishop 5-148; Kyle Muehlstein 2-38; Wallace 2-5-1; Industrial: Holden McMullen 1-35; Martin 3-22; Landon Wolfskill 2-17; Kade Kubecka 1-11; Case Williams 1-11; Kuchler 2-11; Aiden Thomas 1-(-1).