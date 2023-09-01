Industrial 41, Shiner 34

Shiner 14128 -- 34                    
Industrial 072014 -- 41                    

First quarter

S: Rakin Wallace 9 pass from Carson Schuette (Bode Werner kick), 10:42

Second quarter

S: Schuette 9 run (Werner kick), 3:58

I: Ashton Garza 65 run (Bryce Warren kick), 3:32

Third quarter

I: Garza 7 run (Warren kick), 9:33

S: Schuette 59 run (Werner kick blocked), 8:27

I: Garza 19 run (Warren kick) 5:34

S: Schuette 7 run (2-point no good) 3:42

I: Garza 64 run (2-point no good) 0:00 

Fourth quarter

S: Wallace 1 run (Wallace 2-point conversion), 4:53

I: Cooper Martin 24 run (Warren kick), 1:17

I: Garza 3 run (Warren kick) 0:08

Team stats

 Shiner Industrial 
  First downs20 xx
  Yards rushing49-20931-359
  Yards passing191106
  Passes8-13-1-111-17-0-1
  Punts4-1171-29
  Fumbles-lost2-01-1
  Penalty-yards3-156-40

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Shiner: Carson Schuette 8-94, 3 TDs; Rakin Wallace 15-48, TD; Trace Bishop 20-49; Tahj Brooks 4-25; Industrial: Ashton Garza 19-229, 5 TDs; Cooper Martin 10-103, TD; Nic Kuchler 1-24; Major Larew 1-3. 

Passing -- Shiner: Schuette 8-13-191-1-1; Garza 11-16-106-1-1.

Receiving -- Shiner: Bishop 5-148; Kyle Muehlstein 2-38; Wallace 2-5-1; Industrial: Holden McMullen 1-35; Martin 3-22; Landon Wolfskill 2-17; Kade Kubecka 1-11; Case Williams 1-11; Kuchler 2-11; Aiden Thomas 1-(-1). 