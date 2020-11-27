Shiner 56, Mason 0
|Shiner
|21
|14
|14
|7
|--
|56
|Mason
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
S: Tyler Palmer 15 run (Connor Winkenwerder kick good) 10:11
S: Palmer 44 pass to Tyler Bishop (Winkenwerder kick good) 8:01
S: Dalton Brooks 78 run (Winkenwerder kick good) 4:22
Second quarter
S: Dalton Brooks 44 run (Winkenwerder kick good) 9:29
S: Doug Brooks 27 run (Winkenwerder kick good) 3:43
Third quarter
S: Palmer 20 run (Winkenwerder kick good) 8:21
S: Trevor Haynes 15 run (Winkenwerder kick good) 2:34
Fourth quarter
S: Devondrick Mathis 3 run (Winkenwerder kick good) 2:34
Team stats
|Shiner
|Mason
|First downs
|25
|7
|Yards rushing
|48-441
|33-103
|Yards passing
|55
|23
|Passes
|2-3-0
|4-12-1
|Punts
|1-38
|7-309
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|7-80
|8-58
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Zane Rhodes 7-60, Dalton Brooks 12-176-2, Doug Brooks 9-87-1, Ryan Peterson 1-2, Palmer 6-21-2, Haynes 6-52-1, Mathis 5-35-1, Mackylin Burchell 2-8; Mason: Rylan Jordan 8-37, Ty Spencer 3-6, Ryne Todd 1-4, Jaden Scantlin 5-37, Hayden Harding 1-11, Matthew Kerr 14-16, Derek Ontiveroz 1-2
Passing -- Shiner: Palmer 2-3-55-1-0; Mason: Kerr 4-11-23-0-1, Schmidt 0-1-0-0-0
Receiving -- Shiner: Bishop 2-55-1; Mason: Scantlin 2-11, Schmidt 1-11, Spencer 1-1
