Shiner 47, Mason 21

Shiner281360 -- 47                    
Mason00147 -- 21                    

First quarter

S: Dalton Brooks 61 run (Ryan Peterson kick good) 11:06

S: Brooks 56 run (Peterson kick good) 9:10

S: Drew Wenske 74 interception return (Peterson kick good) 4:59

S: Brooks 28 run (Peterson kick good) 2:22

Second quarter

S: Brooks 36 run (Peterson kick good) 8:00

S: Beck Bishop 1 run (kick failed) 3:40

Third quarter

S: Trace Bishop 1 run (kick failed) 5:38

M: Sutton Silerio 35 run (Wyatt Row kick good) 4:34

M: Frankie Bolley 13 punt return (Row kick good) 1:45

Fourth quarter

M: Silerio 18 run (Row kick good) 9:17

Team stats

 Shiner Mason  
  First downs 15 8
  Yards rushing 39-349 33-122
  Yards passing 0  71
  Passes 0-3-0 5-16-3
  Punts 3-70 3-79
  Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0
  Penalty-yards 4-23 2-25

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Shiner: Brooks 9-217-4, B. Bishop 5-31-1, Peterson 2-(-15), T. Bishop 17-92-1, Rakin Wallace 3-12, Carson Schuette 3-12; Mason: Hunter Goodwin 1-2, Silerio 7-71-2, Ryne Todd 18-42, Iran Woftord 3-(-8), Matthew King 4-15;

Passing -- Shiner: Peterson 0-3-0-0-0; Mason: Woftord 5-15-71-0-3, Todd 0-1-0-0-0;

Receiving -- Mason: Todd 1-8, King 1-0, Bolley 2-11, Brady Comey 2-52;