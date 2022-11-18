Shiner 47, Mason 21
|Shiner
|28
|13
|6
|0
|--
|47
|Mason
|0
|0
|14
|7
|--
|21
First quarter
S: Dalton Brooks 61 run (Ryan Peterson kick good) 11:06
S: Brooks 56 run (Peterson kick good) 9:10
S: Drew Wenske 74 interception return (Peterson kick good) 4:59
S: Brooks 28 run (Peterson kick good) 2:22
Second quarter
S: Brooks 36 run (Peterson kick good) 8:00
S: Beck Bishop 1 run (kick failed) 3:40
Third quarter
S: Trace Bishop 1 run (kick failed) 5:38
M: Sutton Silerio 35 run (Wyatt Row kick good) 4:34
M: Frankie Bolley 13 punt return (Row kick good) 1:45
Fourth quarter
M: Silerio 18 run (Row kick good) 9:17
Team stats
|Shiner
|Mason
|First downs
|15
|8
|Yards rushing
|39-349
|33-122
|Yards passing
|0
|71
|Passes
|0-3-0
|5-16-3
|Punts
|3-70
|3-79
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|4-23
|2-25
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Brooks 9-217-4, B. Bishop 5-31-1, Peterson 2-(-15), T. Bishop 17-92-1, Rakin Wallace 3-12, Carson Schuette 3-12; Mason: Hunter Goodwin 1-2, Silerio 7-71-2, Ryne Todd 18-42, Iran Woftord 3-(-8), Matthew King 4-15;
Passing -- Shiner: Peterson 0-3-0-0-0; Mason: Woftord 5-15-71-0-3, Todd 0-1-0-0-0;
Receiving -- Mason: Todd 1-8, King 1-0, Bolley 2-11, Brady Comey 2-52;