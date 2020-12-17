Shiner 42, Post 20
|Shiner
|14
|7
|14
|7
|--
|42
|Post
|6
|14
|0
|0
|--
|20
First quarter
Shiner: Max Machacek 1yd fumble recover, (Connor Winkenwerder kick), 6:44
Post: Avery Clarkson 4 run, (Avery Clarkson run failed), 3:33
Shiner: Zane Rhodes 3 run, (Winkenwerder kick), 0:38
Second quarter
Post: Nathan McDaniel 78 run, (Clarkson run failed), 11:46
Shiner: Dalton Brooks 18 run, (Winkenwerder kick), 9:13
Post: McDaniel 35 run, (McDaniel run), 5:53
Third quarter
Shiner: Doug Brooks 0 yd blocked punt return, (Winkenwerder kick), 9:45
Shiner: Dalton Brooks 24 run, (Winkenwerder kick), 3:08
Fourth quarter
Shiner: Michael Williams 27 yd pass from Tyler Palmer, (Winkenwerder kick), 2:39
Team stats
|Shiner
|Post
|First downs
|16
|13
|Yards rushing
|40-262
|42-269
|Yards passing
|121
|127
|Passes
|4-5-1-0
|4-5-0-1
|Punts
|52
|18.5
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|4-2
|Penalty-yards
|7-60
|8-53
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Shiner: Zane Rhodes 10-88, Doug Brooks 8-66, Dalton Brooks 6-55, Tyler Palmer 6-34, Trevor Haynes 7-25, TEAM 3-0; Post: Nathan McDaniel 7-126, Avery Clarkson 17-88, Ashton Jefferson 12-59, Steven Huff 1-6, Slayden Pittman 3-7, TEAM 2-0
Passing — Shiner: Tyler Palmer 4-5-121-1-0; Post: Nathan McDaniel 3-3-92-0-0, Avery Clarkson 0-1-0-0-1, Slayden Pittman 1-1-35-0-0
Receiving — Shiner: Tyler Bishop 2-83, Michael Williams 2-38; Post: Josiah Ward 3-90, Krece Kirkpatrick 1-37
