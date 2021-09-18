Shiner 39, Poth 10
|Shiner
|14
|7
|4
|14
|--
|39
|Poth
|7
|3
|0
|0
|--
|10
First quarter
S: Dalton Brooks 43 run (Ryan Peterson kick), 6:38
S: Dalton Brooks 3 run (Peterson kick), 2:19
Second quarter
P: Zane Raabe 16 run (Seth Drzymala kick), 10:25
S: Eli Fric 89 interception return (Peterson kick), 2:15
P: Drzymala 35 field goal, 0:00
Third quarter
S: Zane Raabe -1 run, safety, 7:16
S: Caleb Molina -1 run, safety, 4:51
Fourth quarter
S: Drew Wenske 16 interception return (Patterson kick), 9:40
S: Doug Brooks 6 run (Patterson kick), 5:45
Team stats
|Shiner
|Poth
|First downs
|9
|11
|Yards rushing
|33-184
|36-111
|Yards passing
|0
|12
|Passes
|0-2-0-0
|1-9-0-2
|Punts
|4, 50.8
|4, 43.3
|Fumbles-lost
| 1-1
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
| 8-85
|4-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Dalton Brooks, 14-110-2, Doug Brooks 13-65-2; Poth: Zane Raabe, 16-59-1, Jude George, 11-20;
Passing -- Shiner: Drew Wenske, 0-2-0-0-0; Poth: Jude George, 2-7-12-0-1;
Receiving -- Poth: Caleb Molina, 1-12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.