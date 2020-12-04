Shiner 24, Refugio 13

Shiner77010 -- 24                    
Refugio7006 -- 13                    

First quarter

S-Zane Rhodes 3 run (Connor Winkenwerder kick), 4:31

R-Jordan Kelley 54 run (Alex Placencia kick), 3:37

Second quarter

S-Tyler Palmer 1 run (Winkenwerder kick), 0:27

Fourth quarter

S-Doug Brooks 7 run (Winkenwerder kick), 9:14

R-Zavien Wills 1 run (kick failed), 6:46

S-Winkenwerder 25 field goal, 0:32

Team stats

 Shiner Refugio
  First downs 17 11
  Yards rushing 51-229 24-88
  Yards passing 0 132
  Passes 0-3-0 11-22-0
  Punts 3-120 2-58
  Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
  Penalty-yards 7-29 7-54

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Shiner: Tyler Palmer 15-66, Zane Rhodes 14-65, Doug Brooks 12-56, Dalton Brooks 8-36, Trevor Haynes 3-6; Refugio: Jordan Kelley 9-96, Zavien Wills 5-16, Dezmon Brown 2-(-2), Caleb Hesseltine 7-(-17), Team 1-(-5).;

Passing -- Shiner: Palmer 0-3-0-0-0; Refugio: Hesseltine 9-20-98-0-0, Kelley 2-2-34-0-0;

Receiving -- Refugio: Antwaan Gross 5-52, Ty LaFrance 2-27, Michael Thomas 1-23, Allen Perez 1-10, Ethan Perez 1-9, Kyler Brown 1-1;

