Shiner 24, Refugio 13
|Shiner
|7
|7
|0
|10
|--
|24
|Refugio
|7
|0
|0
|6
|--
|13
First quarter
S-Zane Rhodes 3 run (Connor Winkenwerder kick), 4:31
R-Jordan Kelley 54 run (Alex Placencia kick), 3:37
Second quarter
S-Tyler Palmer 1 run (Winkenwerder kick), 0:27
Fourth quarter
S-Doug Brooks 7 run (Winkenwerder kick), 9:14
R-Zavien Wills 1 run (kick failed), 6:46
S-Winkenwerder 25 field goal, 0:32
Team stats
|Shiner
|Refugio
|First downs
|17
|11
|Yards rushing
|51-229
|24-88
|Yards passing
|0
|132
|Passes
|0-3-0
|11-22-0
|Punts
|3-120
|2-58
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|7-29
|7-54
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Tyler Palmer 15-66, Zane Rhodes 14-65, Doug Brooks 12-56, Dalton Brooks 8-36, Trevor Haynes 3-6; Refugio: Jordan Kelley 9-96, Zavien Wills 5-16, Dezmon Brown 2-(-2), Caleb Hesseltine 7-(-17), Team 1-(-5).;
Passing -- Shiner: Palmer 0-3-0-0-0; Refugio: Hesseltine 9-20-98-0-0, Kelley 2-2-34-0-0;
Receiving -- Refugio: Antwaan Gross 5-52, Ty LaFrance 2-27, Michael Thomas 1-23, Allen Perez 1-10, Ethan Perez 1-9, Kyler Brown 1-1;
