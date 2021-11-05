Shiner 46, Schulenburg 2

Shiner2019 0   --  46                     
Schulenburg000 -- 2                     

First quarter

Sh: Doug Brooks 21 run (Ryan Peterson kick good) 10:51

Sh: Dalton Brooks 78 run (kick failed) 8:54

Sh: Doug Brooks 4 run (Peterson kick good) 3:29

Second quarter

Sh: Drew Wenske 9 pass to Tyler Bishop (kick failed) 7:14

Sh: Dalton Brooks 23 run (kick blocked) 4:59

Sc: Keisean Johnson 90 blocked punt return 4:59

Sh: Wenske 25 pass to Dalton Brooks (Peterson kick good) 0:00

Third quarter

Sh: Wenske 42 pass to Eli Fric (Peterson kick good) 8:35

Team stats

  Shiner Schulenburg  
  First downs 18 4
  Yards rushing 32-298 21-45
  Yards passing 104 31
  Passes 4-5-0 3-14-2
  Punts 1-48 4-120
  Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
  Penalty-yards 9-65 5-36

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Shiner: Doug Brooks 11-90-2, Dalton Brooks 13-179-2, Bechtel Bishop 3-11, Micah Larson 1-11, Cole Shows 1-2, Hunter Knight 2-3, Trace Bishop 1-2; Schulenburg: Evan Deding 2-3, Tyler Ryba 5-2, Desmond Lewis 7-27, Johnson 6-8, Trent Mendez 1-5;

Passing -- Shiner: Wenske 3-4-76-3-0, Dalton Brooks 1-1-28-0-0; Schulenburg: Ryba 2-9-2-0-2, Johnson 1-5-29-0-0;

Receiving -- Shiner: Tyler Bishop 1-9-1, Fric 2-70-1, Dalton Brooks 1-25-1; Schulenburg: Hayden Schulz 1-0, Johnson 1-2, Keanu Anthony 1-29;

