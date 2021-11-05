Shiner 46, Schulenburg 2
|Shiner
|20
|19
|7
|0
|--
|46
|Schulenburg
|0
|2
|0
|0
|--
|2
First quarter
Sh: Doug Brooks 21 run (Ryan Peterson kick good) 10:51
Sh: Dalton Brooks 78 run (kick failed) 8:54
Sh: Doug Brooks 4 run (Peterson kick good) 3:29
Second quarter
Sh: Drew Wenske 9 pass to Tyler Bishop (kick failed) 7:14
Sh: Dalton Brooks 23 run (kick blocked) 4:59
Sc: Keisean Johnson 90 blocked punt return 4:59
Sh: Wenske 25 pass to Dalton Brooks (Peterson kick good) 0:00
Third quarter
Sh: Wenske 42 pass to Eli Fric (Peterson kick good) 8:35
Team stats
|Shiner
|Schulenburg
|First downs
|18
|4
|Yards rushing
|32-298
|21-45
|Yards passing
|104
|31
|Passes
|4-5-0
|3-14-2
|Punts
|1-48
|4-120
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|9-65
|5-36
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Doug Brooks 11-90-2, Dalton Brooks 13-179-2, Bechtel Bishop 3-11, Micah Larson 1-11, Cole Shows 1-2, Hunter Knight 2-3, Trace Bishop 1-2; Schulenburg: Evan Deding 2-3, Tyler Ryba 5-2, Desmond Lewis 7-27, Johnson 6-8, Trent Mendez 1-5;
Passing -- Shiner: Wenske 3-4-76-3-0, Dalton Brooks 1-1-28-0-0; Schulenburg: Ryba 2-9-2-0-2, Johnson 1-5-29-0-0;
Receiving -- Shiner: Tyler Bishop 1-9-1, Fric 2-70-1, Dalton Brooks 1-25-1; Schulenburg: Hayden Schulz 1-0, Johnson 1-2, Keanu Anthony 1-29;
