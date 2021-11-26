Shiner 67, Schulenburg 21

Shiner  213376 -- 67                    
Schulenburg014 -- 21                    

First quarter

Sh: Dalton Brooks 12 run (Ryan Peterson kick good) 7:25

Sh: Bechtel Bishop 6 run (Peterson kick good) 2:36

Sh: Eli Fric 22 interception return (Peterson kick good) 1:26

Second quarter

Sh: Dalton Brooks 36 run (kick failed) 11:09

Sh: Doug Brooks 34 run (Peterson kick good) 8:17

Sh: B. Bishop 32 blocked punt return (Peterson kick good) 5:58

Sh: Drew Wenske 43 pass to Tyler Bishop (kick failed) 3:13

Sh: Wenske 37 pass to B. Bishop (Peterson kick good) 0:00 

Third quarter

Sc: John Davis 56 run (kick failed) 10:21

Sc: Manny Herrera 46 fumble return (Tyler Ryba 2pt conversion good) 9:14

Sh: Doug Brooks 21 run (Peterson kick good) 4:34

Fourth quarter

Sh: Cale Shows 3 run (2pt conversion failed) 2:25

Sc: John Davis 4 run (Brycen Schramek kick good) 0:34

Team stats

  Shiner Schulenburg 
  First downs 20 10
  Yards rushing 35-380 36-137
  Yards passing 121  51
  Passes 5-7-0 4-14-2
  Punts  0-0
 7-187
  Fumbles-lost  4-3
  1-0
  Penalty-yards  11-60
 8-41.5

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Shiner: Dalton Brooks 11-128-2, Doug Brooks 7-168-2, B. Bishop 2-10-1, Trace Bishop 6-38, Carson Schuette 4-12, Shows 5-24-1; Schulenburg: Ryba 20-56, Davis 14-87-2, Keisan Johnson 1-(-6), Evan Oeding 1-0;

Passing -- Shiner: Wenske 5-6-121-2-0, Schuette 0-1-0-0-0; Schulenburg: Ryba 4-14-51-0-2;

Receiving -- Shiner: Tyler Bishop 1-43-1, Doug Brooks 1-9, Dalton Brooks 2-32, B. Bishop 1-37-1; Schulenburg: Hayden Schulz 1-4, Johnson 1-8, Keanu Anthony 2-39;

