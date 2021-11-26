Shiner 67, Schulenburg 21
|Shiner
|21
|33
|7
|6
|--
|67
|Schulenburg
|0
|0
|14
|7
|--
|21
First quarter
Sh: Dalton Brooks 12 run (Ryan Peterson kick good) 7:25
Sh: Bechtel Bishop 6 run (Peterson kick good) 2:36
Sh: Eli Fric 22 interception return (Peterson kick good) 1:26
Second quarter
Sh: Dalton Brooks 36 run (kick failed) 11:09
Sh: Doug Brooks 34 run (Peterson kick good) 8:17
Sh: B. Bishop 32 blocked punt return (Peterson kick good) 5:58
Sh: Drew Wenske 43 pass to Tyler Bishop (kick failed) 3:13
Sh: Wenske 37 pass to B. Bishop (Peterson kick good) 0:00
Third quarter
Sc: John Davis 56 run (kick failed) 10:21
Sc: Manny Herrera 46 fumble return (Tyler Ryba 2pt conversion good) 9:14
Sh: Doug Brooks 21 run (Peterson kick good) 4:34
Fourth quarter
Sh: Cale Shows 3 run (2pt conversion failed) 2:25
Sc: John Davis 4 run (Brycen Schramek kick good) 0:34
Team stats
|Shiner
|Schulenburg
|First downs
|20
|10
|Yards rushing
|35-380
|36-137
|Yards passing
|121
|51
|Passes
|5-7-0
|4-14-2
|Punts
| 0-0
|7-187
|Fumbles-lost
| 4-3
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
| 11-60
|8-41.5
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Dalton Brooks 11-128-2, Doug Brooks 7-168-2, B. Bishop 2-10-1, Trace Bishop 6-38, Carson Schuette 4-12, Shows 5-24-1; Schulenburg: Ryba 20-56, Davis 14-87-2, Keisan Johnson 1-(-6), Evan Oeding 1-0;
Passing -- Shiner: Wenske 5-6-121-2-0, Schuette 0-1-0-0-0; Schulenburg: Ryba 4-14-51-0-2;
Receiving -- Shiner: Tyler Bishop 1-43-1, Doug Brooks 1-9, Dalton Brooks 2-32, B. Bishop 1-37-1; Schulenburg: Hayden Schulz 1-4, Johnson 1-8, Keanu Anthony 2-39;
