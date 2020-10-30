Shiner 48, Schulenburg 21

Shiner 1414713 -- 48                    
Schulenburg0777 -- 21                    

First quarter

Sh: Tyler Palmer 3 run (Conner Winkenwerder kick good) 9:39

Sh: Palmer 4 run (Winkenwerder kick good) 7:16

Second quarter

Sc: DeKenzie King 4 run (Isaias Lara kick good) 11:04

Sh: Zane Rhdoes 27 run (Winkenwerder kick good) 9:29

Sh: Doug Brooks 5 run (Winkenwerder kick good) 0:53

Third quarter

Sc: Brett Janecek 6 run (Lara kick good) 5:13

Sh: Palmer 16 run (Winkenwerder kick good) 4:21

Fourth quarter

Sh: Trevor Haynes 18 run (Winkenwerder kick good) 11:17

Sc: King 4 run (Lara kick good) 5:59

Sh: Palmer 5 run (Winkenwerder kick good) 4:13

Team stats

 Shiner Schulenburg 
  First downs 17 21
  Yards rushing 26-312 38-100
  Yards passing 12 140
  Passes 1-2-0 11-21-0
  Punts 0-0 2-72
  Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-1
  Penalty-yards 13-131 7-72

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Shiner: Rhodes 8-122-1, Dalton Brooks 3-63, Doug Brooks 3-25-1, Palmer 10-78-4, Haynes 2-24-1; Schulenburg: Desmond Lewis 5-41, Janecek 16-12-1, King 6-43-2, Rodney Walton 2-(-6), Keisean Johnson 6-16, Connor Herzik 1-4;

Passing -- Shiner: Palmer 1-2-12-0-0; Schulenburg: Janecek 10-20-132-0-0, King 1-1-8-0-0;

Receiving -- Shiner: Doug Brooks 1-12; Schulenburg: Johson 1-10, Houston 2-8, Keana Anthony 1-12, Kenny Schramek 1-2, King 6-108;

