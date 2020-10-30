Shiner 48, Schulenburg 21
|Shiner
|14
|14
|7
|13
|--
|48
|Schulenburg
|0
|7
|7
|7
|--
|21
First quarter
Sh: Tyler Palmer 3 run (Conner Winkenwerder kick good) 9:39
Sh: Palmer 4 run (Winkenwerder kick good) 7:16
Second quarter
Sc: DeKenzie King 4 run (Isaias Lara kick good) 11:04
Sh: Zane Rhdoes 27 run (Winkenwerder kick good) 9:29
Sh: Doug Brooks 5 run (Winkenwerder kick good) 0:53
Third quarter
Sc: Brett Janecek 6 run (Lara kick good) 5:13
Sh: Palmer 16 run (Winkenwerder kick good) 4:21
Fourth quarter
Sh: Trevor Haynes 18 run (Winkenwerder kick good) 11:17
Sc: King 4 run (Lara kick good) 5:59
Sh: Palmer 5 run (Winkenwerder kick good) 4:13
Team stats
|Shiner
|Schulenburg
|First downs
|17
|21
|Yards rushing
|26-312
|38-100
|Yards passing
|12
|140
|Passes
|1-2-0
|11-21-0
|Punts
|0-0
|2-72
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|13-131
|7-72
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Rhodes 8-122-1, Dalton Brooks 3-63, Doug Brooks 3-25-1, Palmer 10-78-4, Haynes 2-24-1; Schulenburg: Desmond Lewis 5-41, Janecek 16-12-1, King 6-43-2, Rodney Walton 2-(-6), Keisean Johnson 6-16, Connor Herzik 1-4;
Passing -- Shiner: Palmer 1-2-12-0-0; Schulenburg: Janecek 10-20-132-0-0, King 1-1-8-0-0;
Receiving -- Shiner: Doug Brooks 1-12; Schulenburg: Johson 1-10, Houston 2-8, Keana Anthony 1-12, Kenny Schramek 1-2, King 6-108;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.